Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sarah Huckabee Sanders travels to Europe for 1st overseas trade mission as Arkansas governor

Jun 14, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heading to Europe on her first overseas trade mission since taking office this year.

Sanders, a Republican, said she planned to meet with aerospace industry leaders at the Paris Air Show during the trip. She also planned to meet with American, British, French and German business executives to make the case for investing in Arkansas, Sanders said in a statement released Wednesday.

Sanders said Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O’Neal will also go on the trade mission.

The governor’s office said they planned to meet with executives from several companies, including Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Raytheon. Sanders’ mission will also include meetings in Cologne, Germany, her office said.

Aerospace and defense is a major part of Arkansas’ economy and makes up about 20% of the state’s exports, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported details of Sanders’ trip on Wednesday. Her office said the state won’t have a breakdown of the cost of the trip until after the governor returns.

“It’s time for the whole world to learn what Arkansans already know: there’s never been a better time to invest in the Natural State and call it home,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, was inaugurated in January as governor.

National News

Associated Press

Nevada Legislature on brink of final approval of public money for A’s MLB stadium in Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A public financing package to help build a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas has taken what’s expected to be the last step toward final approval in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature. The Nevada Assembly made minor changes Wednesday to the measure the Senate approved […]

18 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer, R-Ind. announces he will not seek re-election during a news conferenc...

Associated Press

Ex-US congressman seeks no prison time at July sentencing for insider trading conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Indiana congressman should spend no time in prison after his insider trading conviction, his lawyers told a judge Wednesday. Steve Buyer, 64, of Noblesville, Indiana, was convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court in March of four securities fraud charges after a two-week trial for stock trades he […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash pleaded no contest Wednesday to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, entered the plea in Oakland County Circuit Court in connection with the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery

PHOENIX (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf that a group of schoolchildren nicknamed Asha has been returned to the wilds of Arizona after she was found wandering in northern New Mexico outside of a zone set up for the recovery of her subspecies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday. The wolf was […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wol...

Associated Press

Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with new sex crimes in the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor, who remains jailed in Las Vegas as he awaits trial in a sweeping sexual abuse case that stunned Indian Country and has helped […]

18 hours ago

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney, Tamara Giwa, left, ap...

Associated Press

US appeals court rejects bail for Chinese businessman awaiting fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman awaiting trial in a $1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after an appeals court on Wednesday rejected his request to override a lower court’s finding that he might flee or harm the community if he were to be freed. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders travels to Europe for 1st overseas trade mission as Arkansas governor