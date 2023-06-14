Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Met Opera box office has slight uptick in 2nd season after pandemic

Jun 14, 2023, 3:16 PM

FILE - People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln C...

FILE - People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. The Metropolitan Opera saw a slight uptick in ticket sales in its second season following the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera saw a slight uptick in ticket sales in its second season following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Met sold 66% of tickets during the season that ended Saturday, up from 61% during the 2021-22 season.

Sales were lower than budgeted because of a cyberattack in mid-December that shut down the company’s website and box office for nine days and left operations limited for several weeks. Without the shutdown, the Met projected 68% attendance. The opera’s available dollar capacity, which takes into account the impact of discounts, ticked up a percent last year to 57%.

Still, figures are down from 75% attendance in 2018-19 and a projected 76% for 2019-20 before the mid-March shutdown caused by COVID-19.

“We have seen improvements,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said Wednesday.

“The Hours,” the Kevin Puts’ opera featuring Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O’Hara sold 86% of tickets and had four sellouts among eight performances. The Met is reviving “The Hours” for eight performances next May.

The Met said the average age of its single-ticket buyers, which comprise 75% of sales, had decreased to 44 from 50 in 2023.

“I’m encouraged by the significant change in the audience age,” Gelb said. “It’s more diverse, so I feel encouraged by the fact that we’re building an audience for the future. But we still have to get beyond the impact of the pandemic on the older audience, which may be a lasting one.”

The New York Philharmonic said Wednesday it sold 89% of paid capacity in its first season at Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall.

The Met released its tax form for the year ending last July 31, which showed revenue of $281.6 million, up from $163.8 million in the previous fiscal year, when all performances were canceled due to the pandemic. Revenue, heavily reliant on fundraising, remained below $294.5 million in the year ending July 31, 2020, when the pandemic wiped out the final 58 performances. Contributions and grants rose to $187.7 million from $140.4 million.

The Met’s endowment trust decreased to $47.1 million from $49.2 million.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin earned $1,195,702 in the last fiscal year, up from $662,283, and Gelb earned $1,094,327, down from $1,331,060.

National News

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington...

Associated Press

Biden endorsed by 4 environmental and conservation groups for efforts to fight global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told an audience of conservation and environmental groups Wednesday that their work has never been more important at a time when they are battling the greatest threat facing future generations. Speaking at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters, Biden told the supportive audience there are […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph says he has "No comment," as he exits ...

Associated Press

‘A circus’: Mississippi Supreme Court Justice decries efforts to keep him in lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a rare address to a federal court Wednesday, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph called efforts to attach him to a lawsuit challenging a new state law a “circus” with “no legal precedent in U.S. history.” Randolph was named a defendant in the lawsuit challenging House Bill 1020. The […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Oakland Athletics stadium deal wins final legislative approval in Nevada as MLB weighs move to Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. The deal still needs the governor’s signature, and MLB still must […]

19 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer, R-Ind. announces he will not seek re-election during a news conferenc...

Associated Press

Ex-US congressman seeks no prison time at July sentencing for insider trading conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Indiana congressman should spend no time in prison after his insider trading conviction, his lawyers told a judge Wednesday. Steve Buyer, 64, of Noblesville, Indiana, was convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court in March of four securities fraud charges after a two-week trial for stock trades he […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash pleaded no contest Wednesday to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland County, entered the plea in Oakland County Circuit Court in connection with the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Female Mexican gray wolf released into wild in Arizona in move to help wolf’s recovery

PHOENIX (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf that a group of schoolchildren nicknamed Asha has been returned to the wilds of Arizona after she was found wandering in northern New Mexico outside of a zone set up for the recovery of her subspecies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday. The wolf was […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Met Opera box office has slight uptick in 2nd season after pandemic