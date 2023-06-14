Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely

Jun 14, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted by a grand jury, an expected procedural step that will allow the criminal case to continue.

Daniel Penny was charged by Manhattan prosecutors last month in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who struggled in recent years with homelessness and mental illness.

Grand jury proceedings are secret and spokespeople for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment Wednesday, but the indictment was confirmed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“I appreciate DA Bragg conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Jordan Neely. Like I said when the DA first brought charges, I have the utmost faith in the judicial process, and now that the Grand Jury has indicted Daniel Penny, a trial and justice can move forward,” Adams said in a statement.

Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other riders. Penny, a former U.S. Marine, then held Neely in a chokehold that lasted more than three minutes.

Penny has said he was protecting himself and other passengers, claiming Neely shouted “I’m gonna’ kill you” and that he was “ready to die” or go to jail for life.

A freelance journalist who recorded Neely struggling to free himself, then lapsing into unconsciousness, said he was acting aggressively and frightening people but hadn’t assaulted anyone. Neely was Black. Penny is white.

Penny’s lawyers, Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, said in a statement that Neely had not intended to kill Neely, just hold him until police arrived.

“While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing. We’re confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified,” Raiser said.

Republican candidates for president. A fund set up to pay for Penny’s legal defense has raised more than $2.8 million, according to his lawyers.

Penny, 24, was released on $100,000 bond following his May 12 arraignment. He will need to return to court to be arraigned on the new indictment.

Under New York law, prosecutors needed a grand jury indictment to move forward with the case.

If convicted, Penny could face years in prison.

National News

Associated Press

University of Delaware agrees to settle class-action suit over COVID campus shutdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a lawsuit over its campus shutdown in 2020 and the halting of in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to court papers that were filed this month and signed by the plaintiffs and university president Dennis Assanis, some […]

16 hours ago

FILE - People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln C...

Associated Press

Met Opera box office has slight uptick in 2nd season after pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera saw a slight uptick in ticket sales in its second season following the coronavirus pandemic. The Met sold 66% of tickets during the season that ended Saturday, up from 61% during the 2021-22 season. Sales were lower than budgeted because of a cyberattack in mid-December that shut down […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Republican on the Senate Energy panel is calling for an investigation of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, after she told the committee she mistakenly provided false information about her family’s stock holdings in testimony earlier this year. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso on Wednesday asked the Energy Department’s inspector general to look […]

16 hours ago

FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis appears on the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic ba...

Associated Press

Pope joins with imam in making calls for peace before UN Security Council vote

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam made calls for peace as the U.N. Security Council met Wednesday to discuss the importance of “human fraternity” and condemn the hatreds that kindle conflicts. The pope, who is in hospital recovering from abdominal surgery, sent a statement saying that a third world war […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — and Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker,” has died at age 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday of natural causes at a New York hospital, Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group announced. Caro, who had worked for decades with Gottlieb on his the documentary “Turn Every Page,” said in a statement that he had never worked […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said. Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely