Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League

Jun 14, 2023, 2:33 PM

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Netherlands during th...

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Netherlands during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Croatia at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final.

Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday.

Modric said after the match that the fans made it feel like he was playing in Zagreb or Split in Croatia.

It was Modric’s 165th appearance for his country. He said after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the third-place game at the World Cup in Qatar he wanted to “continue until at least the Nations League and after we will see.”

Croatia was runner-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third last year in Qatar.

Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time with a shot from just outside the penalty area that flew low into the corner, just out of the reach of Justin Bijlow as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled.

Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.

Earlier in the pulsating match, a 55th-minute penalty by Andrej Kramarić — awarded for a foul on Modric — and a shot by Mario Pašalić in the 73rd minute canceled out Donyell Malen’s 34th-minute opener to keep Croatia and Modric in the hunt for their first major international title.

It ended the Netherlands’ latest attempt to add another international trophy to the European Championship the country won in 1988. The Netherlands has finished as runner-up at three World Cups — in 1974, ’78 and 2010.

Lang scored only his second international goal after coming on in the 85th minute. But he squandered a great chance in the second half of extra time when he shot into the side netting with Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković out of position.

Modric shot into the goal in the 24th minute, but referee István Kovács had already stopped play because of Pašalić’s overhead kick that floored Nathan Ake.

Spain plays Italy in the other semifinal in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede on Thursday. The final and third-fourth playoff of the third edition of the Nations League are Sunday.

The Netherlands lost 1-0 to Portugal in the first final of the biennial Nations League during Ronald Koeman’s first stint as coach of the national team. Two years later, in 2021, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scored as France beat Spain 2-1 to take the title

___

More AP soccer: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

World

FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during the...

Associated Press

In blow to Russian LGBTQ+ community, lawmakers weigh a bill banning gender transitioning procedures

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill that would outlaw gender transitioning procedures in yet another blow to the country’s beleaguered LGBTQ+ community. Senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who is among the bill’s sponsors, has said it is intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions […]

19 hours ago

FILE - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, front center left, speaks with U.S. President Donal...

Associated Press

Everyone’s got something to say about Trump — except world leaders who might have to deal with him

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the final days of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, European Union leader Donald Tusk could no longer contain himself: “One Donald is more than enough!” he wrote on Twitter. When Trump was elected less than a week later, it made for an awkward start to what proved to be four difficult […]

19 hours ago

England's Harry Maguire, left, and Harry Kane during a training session ahead of the Euro 2024 matc...

Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane could be soccer’s biggest transfer stories this summer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his Paris Saint-Germain contract could spark a bidding war for the French superstar this summer. PSG is adamant he will not be allowed to leave as a free agent when his current deal runs out at the […]

19 hours ago

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, U...

Associated Press

Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6 amid Kyiv counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said. Russian forces have stepped up aerial strikes in their nearly 16-month war, a Ukrainian military spokesman said, […]

2 days ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East R...

Associated Press

China’s foreign minister airs concerns in phone call with Blinken ahead of planned visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. “Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone,” Blinken’s official […]

2 days ago

Syrian children stand on a hill above a refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa V...

Associated Press

As conditions for Syrians worsen, aid organizations struggle to catch the world’s attention again

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — Six months after she got the call informing her that her U.N. assistance would be cut, Najwa al-Jassem is struggling to feed her four children and pay rent for their tent in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley. She once received food rations and cash that covered […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League