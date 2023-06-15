Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

War disrupts education of Ukrainian kids, even those who’ve found safety abroad

Jun 14, 2023, 9:12 PM

Students take the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to...

Students take the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to attend university, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures. For those who've fled to other countries, schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, according to families, educators, experts and advocates. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding educational setbacks for young refugees. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nine-year-old Milana Minenko doesn’t play piano anymore. During the day, she attends public school in Poland, where she and her mother fled from the war in March 2022. In the evenings, her mother helps her follow Ukraine’s curriculum to keep up with lessons back home. There’s simply no time — and no money — for anything else.

Russian forces occupied Milana’s hometown in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, destroyed her house with a missile on the second day of the war, and uprooted her family. Milana and her family lost nearly everything they loved.

For Milana, that means school. The place that greeted her with balloons on her first day. Friends she can now only send text messages. The teacher who brought joy to learning.

It also means her music school, where she studied piano and singing after her other lessons. That building now lies in ruins. Milana’s not sure what became of her primary school. She wonders whether it, too, was bombed by Russian forces targeting schools.

Russian forces have refugees.

At stake are the knowledge and skills of a generation needed to rebuild the nation after the war, Ukrainian officials say — a priority they’ve described since the war’s early months. Officials report at least 500 children killed in the war, and thousands have been 8 million refugees recorded across Europe will return.

About 1.5 million live in Poland, the most of any country. Many chose it for proximity to Ukraine and plan to go home someday. In Poland, children aren’t required to enroll in local schools — an option not allowed in Germany and some other countries.

About half the child refugees in Poland — 180,000 students — are enrolled in schools, according to UNICEF. Like Milana, most spoke no Polish when they arrived. About 70% of Ukrainian students are following the Ukrainian curriculum back home, many of them while also attending Polish schools, UNICEF estimates.

Enrollment numbers drop with older students; just 22% of Ukrainian teens in Poland attend the country’s schools.

“It’s a disaster in slow motion,” said Jedrzej Witkowski, CEO of the Polish nonprofit Center for Citizenship Education.

The detrimental effects on learning and socializing will be far-reaching, said Francesco Calcagno, of Poland’s UNICEF refugee response office. That includes extracurricular activities like Milana’s music that are key to development and mental health, according to experts.

“Come September, it will be the third school year outside of Ukraine and it will be the fourth year online for many,” Calcagno said, citing educational setbacks of the coronavirus pandemic. “Learning face to face is missing. … We need to bring these children back into school, back into classrooms.”

But Polish schools were already struggling with severe teachers shortages. And language issues exacerbate problems for the refugee students; although Ukrainian and Polish are similar, it takes three years to master the latter at a level needed for scholastic work, Witkowski said.

Following curricula in two languages creates more stress for students dealing with the trauma of war and relocation. Many refugee families have moved several times since arriving in Poland, contributing to a feeling of instability.

“I have seen students who changed schools five times,” said Rita Rabinek, an intercultural assistant trained by global relief group IRC to help Ukrainian kids adjust to Polish schools.

Students who try to keep up with Ukrainian work see the effects of war still playing out at home. Polina Plokhenko, a 16-year-old who left her Polish high school to focus on Ukrainian studies, is completing online lessons with her school on the frontline in Kherson. Bombs often send her teachers fleeing into shelters.

“It is hard because it is my last year of school, and I needed to learn a lot of information by myself,” said Polina, who’s wanted since age 11 to study acting at a Kyiv university. “A lot of students who don’t have motivation like that or don’t know who they want to be, they have bigger problems.”

Polina will soon take Ukraine’s final state examination, which students must pass to enter universities there. It’s being given in 47 cities in 30 countries, according to Maryna Demyanchuk, a professor helping to administer it at one of Warsaw’s centers.

To prepare, Polina attends Saturday classes at one of three Ukrainian schools set up in Poland by the group Unbreakable Ukraine.

Founder Viktoriia Gnap said the schools’ teachers — also refugees — consider the overall level of the students’ knowledge quite low. The foundation’s aim is to provide them a with high-quality education, even as its funding has been cut amid global economic struggles.

“There are kids ending high school now who don’t know the chemical formula for water,” said Gnap, whose schools have about 1,500 students.

Olha Andrieieva, 17, attended a Polish school and followed classes online for her former school in Balakliia, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. Shelling and power outages often interrupted lessons.

She took Ukraine’s final exam this month. The rite of passage felt surreal – there was no graduation ceremony, and everything seemed unclear. She was calm about the test but shaken by the news of the dam collapse in southern Ukraine, the war’s latest humanitarian and environmental disaster.

“The thing to worry about is what is happening in Ukraine, not exams,” Olha said, her voice trembling.

Some Ukrainian students are becoming more proficient in Polish, making plans to attend universities here, and forming relationships. Others still feel disconnected from Poland. Gnap and others said teachers see growing tensions between Poles and newcomers in schools. Some refugees have been bullied.

Milana can now translate for her parents. She boasts of a good grade on a recent Polish assignment. But it’s hard: “I have to do homework and tests in both schools,” she said of keeping up with both countries’ curricula.

Piano or voice lessons are at the bottom of the family’s list of needs. Her father, Oleksandr, was stuck for a year in Russian-occupied territory before joining his wife and daughter recently in Poland. There’s no room for him in the temporary housing where Milana and her mother live. He awaits paperwork that would allow him to get a job and earn enough for the family to live together.

Her mother, Oksana, works as a manicurist. She wishes their small home could fit a keyboard. Videos of Milana performing are a distant memory of a life before the war — and of a place they hope to someday return.

“I really want to go home, to return to familiar walls, so that my child can go to her teacher and hug her,” Oksana said. “That’s what she dreams of.”

World

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Netherlands during th...

Associated Press

Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the 116th […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during the...

Associated Press

In blow to Russian LGBTQ+ community, lawmakers weigh a bill banning gender transitioning procedures

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill that would outlaw gender transitioning procedures in yet another blow to the country’s beleaguered LGBTQ+ community. Senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who is among the bill’s sponsors, has said it is intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions […]

21 hours ago

FILE - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, front center left, speaks with U.S. President Donal...

Associated Press

Everyone’s got something to say about Trump — except world leaders who might have to deal with him

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the final days of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, European Union leader Donald Tusk could no longer contain himself: “One Donald is more than enough!” he wrote on Twitter. When Trump was elected less than a week later, it made for an awkward start to what proved to be four difficult […]

21 hours ago

England's Harry Maguire, left, and Harry Kane during a training session ahead of the Euro 2024 matc...

Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane could be soccer’s biggest transfer stories this summer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his Paris Saint-Germain contract could spark a bidding war for the French superstar this summer. PSG is adamant he will not be allowed to leave as a free agent when his current deal runs out at the […]

21 hours ago

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, U...

Associated Press

Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6 amid Kyiv counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said. Russian forces have stepped up aerial strikes in their nearly 16-month war, a Ukrainian military spokesman said, […]

2 days ago

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East R...

Associated Press

China’s foreign minister airs concerns in phone call with Blinken ahead of planned visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. “Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone,” Blinken’s official […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

War disrupts education of Ukrainian kids, even those who’ve found safety abroad