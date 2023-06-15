Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Former Bosnian prison camp guard charged with lying to get refugee status, citizenship in US

Jun 15, 2023, 8:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A former guard at a notoriously harsh and violent prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina where Serbian prisoners were killed, sexually assaulted, tortured and starved has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he lied to get refugee status and, ultimately, his U.S. citizenship, prosecutors said.

Kemal Mrndzic, 51, who now lives in the Boston area, is charged with using a fraudulently obtained U.S. passport; possessing and using a fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate and fraudulently obtained Social Security card; making a false statement to federal law enforcement officers; and engaging in a scheme to conceal his involvement in persecution during the Bosnian War, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said in a statement Wednesday.

An email and voicemail seeking comment was left with Mrndzic’s attorney on Thursday. A listed telephone number for Mrndzic, who lives in Swampscott north of Boston, was no longer in service.

He will appear in court at a later date.

“Emigrating to the United States is a privilege and if you conceal criminal conduct to deceive your way into this country, you will ultimately be detected,” acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said in a statement.

Mrndzic was a guard supervisor at the Celebici prison camp during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia found that guards at the camp killed, sexually assaulted and tortured Serbian prisoners, and three former guards were indicted and convicted of playing a role in that persecution, prosecutors said.

Numerous survivors have since identified Mrndzic as being involved in beatings and other abuses at the camp, prosecutors said.

“The prison conditions at Celebici were exceptionally harsh,” states a Homeland Security investigator’s affidavit. “Hundreds of prisoners were forced to sit in rows, shoulder to shoulder on the concrete floor of a large metal hangar for months. They slept on the same concrete spot, without blankets or bedding.”

“Dozens of other prisoners were forced into a long lightless underground tunnel where they sat shoulder to shoulder on the concrete floor,” the affidavit said. “The tunnel was insufficiently wide to lie out straight at night, and the men were so tightly packed that if one man had to turn over, all those around him had to do the same.”

Mrndzic was questioned by the tribunal after the war, but fled to Croatia and applied as a refugee to the U.S. by falsely claiming in his interview and application that he was captured and abused by Serbian forces and could not return home for fear of future persecution, prosecutors said.

He was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee in 1999, and was granted U.S. citizenship in 2009, authorities said.

Mrndzic was arrested in May and released on $30,000 bond.

National News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Associated Press

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

9 hours ago

FILE – A sign opposing a plan to build a giant tunnel to ship water to Southern California is dis...

Associated Press

California water tunnel hangs over budget talks as legislators challenge Gov. Newsom’s plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing the state Legislature to tackle what has long been one of the biggest gripes about government: Taking far too long to build things like roads and bridges. But Newsom’s plan to cut through red tape has slowed in the state Legislature, where some lawmakers fear […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died, federal authorities said Thursday. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October. […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa. Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported. Wright, 34, also […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Pennsylvania district attorney

EMPORIUM, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting the district attorney for a rural central Pennsylvania county has been charged with aggravated assault and related counts, state police announced Thursday. Porice Diamond Mincy, 31, of Emporium, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred Wednesday at the law office of Paul Malizia, who […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Pre-loaded syringes with COVID-19 vaccine are ready for use in New Orleans, on Jan. 25, 2022...

Associated Press

FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain

The COVID-19 vaccines are on track for a big recipe change this fall. Today’s vaccines still contain the original coronavirus strain, the one that started the pandemic — even though that was long ago supplanted by mutated versions as the virus rapidly evolves. Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Former Bosnian prison camp guard charged with lying to get refugee status, citizenship in US