Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jun 15, 2023, 8:56 AM

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley ...

This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose, who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, with Post Malone and musical theater lyricist Tim Rice also being honored.

The class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat and Joe Walsh are set to participate.

The inductees include Lynne, of ELO, who penned “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman,” and Estefan, who is credited for popularizing Latin rhythms with such crossover smashes as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Ballard helped write Alanis Morissette’s monster 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” and was involved in the recording and writing of several Michael Jackson albums, including “Thriller,” “Bad” and “Dangerous.”

Riley, the singer, songwriter and producer, is credited with creating New Jack Swing and its top anthems like Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” and Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her.” Rose co-wrote many songs with Taylor Swift, including “You Belong with Me,” “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “White Horse.”

Post Malone will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, given to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry.” Rice, who is already in the hall, will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the event.

Snoop Dogg, whose hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” has deferred his induction to next year. Sade has also deferred her induction.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond and Phil Collins.

___

Online: http://www.songhall.org

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

