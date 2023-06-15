Close
LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in Redmond kidnapping case held on $250K bond

Jun 15, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

redmond arrest kidnapping suspect...

The Redmond Police Department. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect is being held in jail in Redmond after trying to kidnap two teen girls last week after a judge found probable cause for commercial sex abuse of a minor, luring, and attempted kidnapping.

The judge said that if the suspect released, she is concerned for the safety of the public and children.

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

Two girls fought off a man who tried to kidnap them Sunday night, according to Redmond Police, who have since arrested the man.

Police said that around 11:25 p.m., police officers were called to Edge Skate Park in the 8400 block of 161st Avenue NE.

The girls were walking into a convenience store when a man in a car approached them and asked them to get in. They said no, but police say shortly after, the same man approached them on foot and grabbed one of the girls.

Both teens fought back, and the man ran, but police caught up to him and arrested him on kidnapping, assault, and luring charges. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, and luring and taken to a local jail.

