Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Jun 15, 2023, 11:04 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Yogi Berra.

The thefts took place over more than two decades at 20 different museums and institutions across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and North Dakota, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday.

Investigators believe some of the sports memorabilia had been melted down, including nine of Berra’s 10 World Series rings, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said at a news conference.

It was unclear which items would be returned to their owners or to the museums, but authorities said some of those valuables had been recovered.

Eight of the nine people named as part of the theft ring Thursday have turned themselves in, Karam said. At least five had already entered into preliminary plea agreements on charges including theft of major artwork and conspiracy to dispose of major objects of cultural heritage, according to court records. The suspects are in their late 40s to early 50s and are Pennsylvania residents.

Phone messages were left Thursday for attorneys listed in court documents as representing those eight suspects.

Karam said the ninth suspect, 53-year-old Nicholas Dombek, is considered a fugitive.

The indictments allege the thieves transported the memorabilia and valuables and would melt the gold items down into transportable discs that were sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars — but for way less than many of the items were worth.

Court documents also allege that Dombeck destroyed a painting by Jasper Cropsey by burning it, to avoid the stolen artwork titled “Upper Hudson” from being used as evidence against him.

Some of the thefts happened nearly 20 years ago including the 2005 theft from the Everhart Museum in Scranton, where the thieves shattered a glass door in the back of the building. They stole a 1949 oil-on-canvas painting by Jackson Pollock, “Springs Winter,” then worth an estimated $11.6 million and a silkscreen by Andy Warhol titled “Le Grande Passion” then worth an estimated $15,000.

Karam provided few details of how investigators from the FBI to local police departments cracked the case, saying only that evidence uncovered recently unraveled the ring’s activities.

“About three years ago, a forensic link at one of the theft sites discovered by a local police agency led us to forensic evidence that linked several of these thefts,” he said.

Details of the stolen items included:

— A baseball jersey from New York Giants pitcher and Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson, as well as two contracts he had signed that were on display at Keystone College.

— Nine World Series rings, seven other rings and two MVP plaques belonging to Yogi Berra, including the rings believed to be melted down and destroyed.

— A Hickok Belt — solid gold and encrusted in jewels — and MVP plaque from the Roger Maris Museum in Fargo, North Dakota. Maris won two MVP awards, including when he passed Babe Ruth’s single-season record with 61 home runs in 1961 for the Yankees.

— A Hickok Belt and U.S. Amateur Trophy awarded to Ben Hogan, from the USGA Golf Museum and Library. Hogan, a nine-time major champion, is one of the greatest and most influential golfers in the sport’s history.

— Twelve trophies awarded to golfing great Art Wall Jr. that had been on display at the Country Club of Scranton, Pennsylvania, believed to have been melted down and destroyed.

— $300,000 worth of trophies from the National Harness Racing Museum in Goshen, New York.

— An 1836 Colt Paterson revolver and two other guns from the Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage, New Jersey.

Other thefts prosecutors connect to the charges released Thursday occurred at the Boxing Hall of Fame, the Sterling Hills Mining Museum, Ringwood Manor and other facilities. Other stolen items included gold nuggets, gems, paintings, firearms, historical objects and sports prizes.

National News

FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, ...

Associated Press

Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — The swimming pool deck of a beachfront severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, during a regular meeting of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee. The town […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is facing firearm charges after he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home, police said. The Lake Barrington man was charged about two months after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine...

Associated Press

Catholic bishops’ president calls for better border management, continued care for immigrants

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The leader of the nation’s Catholic bishops weighed in on ongoing immigration issues Thursday, calling for effective border management while emphasizing the church’s need to help migrants — and questioning political leaders who are transporting them to faraway states. “We strive to encourage those well-intentioned lawmakers who are seeking to enact […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Court vacates convictions against Black Muslim man whose attorney made racist posts

The highest court in Massachusetts has vacated sex trafficking convictions against a Black Muslim man whose court-appointed attorney had a history of posting racist and anti-Muslim vitriol on social media. Attorney Richard Doyle had a conflict of interest that deprived the defendant of his right to effective assistance of counsel, “a right upon which our […]

12 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in Ne...

Associated Press

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge Thursday when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan repeatedly pushed back against arguments suggesting that nothing criminal happened if investors and customers of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Republicans in Oregon Senate end six-week walkout that blocked bills on abortion, trans health care

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Enough Republicans members showed up in the Oregon Senate on Thursday to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on gun safety. abortion and gender-affirming care that Republicans said was too extreme. The walkout also blocked the approval of the […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art