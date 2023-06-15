Beware of dive-bombing crows! Seattle gets warning from new signs during nesting season

New signs have started popping up around parts of West Seattle, warning people to beware of dive-bombing crows.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife warns that crows are typically more aggressive in spring and early summer between April and June. That’s when they build their nests and establish their home turf.

Adult crows can be extremely protective of their babies and act aggressively toward anyone that comes near them.

People are warned to stay away from crow nesting areas until the young birds are flying, which is about four weeks after the eggs hatch. Also, don’t try and rescue chicks found outside the nest, as that can upset the parents.

If you do walk past a crow’s nest, wildlife officials say to wave your arms slowly overhead to keep the birds at a distance. They suggest wearing a hat or helmet, or to carry an umbrella to protect yourself.

It’s also generally a good idea to stay on a crow’s good side too. Researchers at the University of Washington have documented instances over 15 years where crows have learned to recognize a threatening face, and then pass that information down to their offspring to spread recognition of potential enemies — human or otherwise — across generations.