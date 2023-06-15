Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges

Jun 15, 2023, 11:27 AM

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in Ne...

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in New York. Bankman-Fried's lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge Thursday when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan repeatedly pushed back against arguments suggesting that nothing criminal happened if investors and customers of FTX were fooled into believing their money was being used for one purpose when it was being used for another.

When one defense lawyer finished speaking, the judge told him: “I congratulate you on an extraordinarily imaginative argument.” He did not immediately rule.

The Manhattan federal court arguments came after a prosecutor said the government will proceed to a fall trial on only new charges added in March have not yet cleared a legal hurdle related to the U.S. Extradition Treaty with the Bahamas.

Those new charges included a claim that Bankman-Fried directed the payment of $40 million in bribes to a Chinese official or Chinese officials to free $1 billion in cryptocurrency that was frozen in early 2021.

According to the terms of the treaty, authorities in the Bahamas would have to provide a waiver for prosecutors to proceed with the new charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thane Rehn said prosecutors will not continue with the new charges unless it obtains the waiver, citing “an interest in observing diplomatic relationships.” He said discussions with Bahamian authorities prior to the unsealing of the March superseding indictment led prosecutors to believe the waiver would be delivered.

He said a trial based on the original indictment would last four to five weeks, about a week shorter than it would be with the new charges included.

Bankman-Fried, 31 — referred to by crypto enthusiasts as “SBF” — has pleaded not guilty to all charges as he awaits trial at his parent’s home in Palo Alto, California, where the terms of his $250 million personal recognizance bond severely limit his online communications and ability to move money. If convicted, he could face years in prison. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has called it “one of the biggest frauds in American history.”

In asking the judge to dismiss the indictment, his lawyers have argued that the charges are flawed, saying they are duplicative, vague and non-specific and the kinds of things that usually result in regulatory enforcement actions rather than criminal charges.

“They’re trying to criminalize a civil matter,” argued attorney Christian Everdell as he tried to poke holes in various charges facing his client, including a bank fraud conspiracy charge. It was Everdell who prompted the judge to praise his “extraordinarily imaginative argument.”

Prosecutors contend that Bankman-Fried and other executives in his cryptocurrency operation cheated investors and looted FTX customer deposits to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

FTX entered bankruptcy in November when the global exchange ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run.

National News

Associated Press

Republicans in Oregon Senate end six-week walkout that blocked bills on abortion, trans health care

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Enough Republicans members showed up in the Oregon Senate on Thursday to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on gun safety. abortion and gender-affirming care that Republicans said was too extreme. The walkout also blocked the approval of the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Andy Warhol silkscreen, a Jackson Pollock painting and nine World Series rings belonging to the late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra. The thefts took place over more than two decades […]

12 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Samuel Samaroo (cq) stands and identifies the various tools on hi...

Associated Press

Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn’t follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn’t confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Containers of Roundup sit on a store shelf on Feb. 24, 2019, in San Francisco. Two companies...

Associated Press

Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over advertising for weedkiller Roundup

NEW YORK (AP) — Bayer, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has agreed to pay $6.9 million to settle allegations by New York’s attorney general that its Monsanto unit made false and misleading claims about the safety of the weedkiller Roundup. The sum comes on top of the billions of dollars Bayer has already paid to […]

12 hours ago

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

A Missouri doctor’s death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren’t talking

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — John Forsyth was known as a hard-working doctor who cared deeply for his patients and often teased nurses in the emergency room to ease tension. He was a father of eight and newly engaged. He also co-founded a cryptocurrency business with his brother. His sudden disappearance from a southwestern Missouri town […]

12 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Robert Caro, left, and Robert Gottlieb in a sce...

Associated Press

Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Caro’s fifth volume on Lyndon Johnson, one of the book world’s most long-awaited publications, is unlikely to be delayed by the death of his longtime editor, publishing luminary Robert Gottlieb. “Mr. Caro is continuing his work on Volume 5 with limited interruption,” Caro spokesperson Paul Bogaards said Thursday, a day […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges