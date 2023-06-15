Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder

Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is facing firearm charges after he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home, police said.

The Lake Barrington man was charged about two months after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home on April 10 on a report about a person with a gunshot wound, police said.

Deputies who found the 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs applied a tourniquet to the limb because he “was losing a significant amount of blood” before being hospitalized, police said.

The man told investigators he “had a dream that someone was breaking into his home” and during that dream, he “retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder,” police said.

“When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream,” police said Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators determined there was no burglary attempt at the man’s home in the northwest Chicago suburb. But they found that his state firearm owner’s identification card had been revoked, and he was still in possession of a firearm.

A warrant was issued June 9 for the man on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies, police said.

He was arrested Monday and released after posting bond, and is scheduled for a June 29 court status hearing, police said.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on the man’s behalf.

A man who answered a phone listed for the man declined comment Thursday when reached by The Associated Press.

National News

FILE - Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine...

Associated Press

Catholic bishops’ president calls for better border management, continued care for immigrants

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The leader of the nation’s Catholic bishops weighed in on ongoing immigration issues Thursday, calling for effective border management while emphasizing the church’s need to help migrants — and questioning political leaders who are transporting them to faraway states. “We strive to encourage those well-intentioned lawmakers who are seeking to enact […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Court vacates convictions against Black Muslim man whose attorney made racist posts

The highest court in Massachusetts has vacated sex trafficking convictions against a Black Muslim man whose court-appointed attorney had a history of posting racist and anti-Muslim vitriol on social media. Attorney Richard Doyle had a conflict of interest that deprived the defendant of his right to effective assistance of counsel, “a right upon which our […]

12 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in Ne...

Associated Press

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge Thursday when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan repeatedly pushed back against arguments suggesting that nothing criminal happened if investors and customers of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Republicans in Oregon Senate end six-week walkout that blocked bills on abortion, trans health care

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Enough Republicans members showed up in the Oregon Senate on Thursday to end a six-week walkout that halted the work of the Legislature and blocked hundreds of bills, including some on gun safety. abortion and gender-affirming care that Republicans said was too extreme. The walkout also blocked the approval of the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Andy Warhol silkscreen, a Jackson Pollock painting and nine World Series rings belonging to the late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra. The thefts took place over more than two decades […]

12 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Samuel Samaroo (cq) stands and identifies the various tools on hi...

Associated Press

Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn’t follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn’t confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder