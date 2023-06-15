Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

U.S. attorney general to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement

Jun 15, 2023, 12:56 PM

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in W...

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death, Garland will be in Minneapolis on Friday, June 16, “on a civil rights matter.” DOJ spokeswoman Dena Iverson on Thursday, June 15, declined to say if the police department investigation will be the subject of the news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department following the killing of George Floyd, Attorney General Merrick Garland is visiting Minneapolis to make an announcement in “a civil rights matter.”

Justice Department and city officials declined on Thursday to confirm that Friday’s news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis is to announce findings of that police department investigation. But a Justice Department advisory said Garland will be joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara and others. Also, a link to a Justice Department public webinar scheduled for Friday afternoon has the heading, “DOJ Presentation for MPD Investigative Findings.”

The “pattern or practice” investigation was May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd. The Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe then went limp as Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

The killing was recorded by a bystander and sparked months of mass protests as part of a broader national reckoning over racial injustice.

The federal investigation concerns whether the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing. Such investigations typically look at the use of force by officers, including force used during protests, and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. The investigation also was expected to assess the way the department handled misconduct allegations and how it held officers accountable.

signed the agreement in March.

The state investigation, which concluded in April 2022, found “significant racial disparities with respect to officers’ use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests.” And it criticized “an organizational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language with impunity.”

Lucero said the legally binding agreement requires the city and the police department to make “transformational changes” to fix the organizational culture of the force, and that it could serve as a model for how cities, police departments and community members elsewhere work to stop race-based policing.

The federal investigation could prompt a separate but similar court-enforceable agreement, operate under consent decrees for alleged civil rights violations.

Floyd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car, and they put the handcuffed man on the ground instead. As Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, J. Alexander Kueng held Floyd’s back, Thomas Lane held Floyd’s feet and Tou Thao kept bystanders back.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in that case. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Lane and Kueng have since pleaded guilty to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, and in exchange counts of aiding and abetting murder were dropped.

Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He is serving a three-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, is serving a three-year federal sentence in Ohio, while also serving a 3 1/2-year state sentence.

Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence. The judge in the state case found him guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in May. Thao had said it “would be lying” to have pleaded guilty, and he agreed to let the judge decide the case. The judge set sentencing for Aug. 7.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

National News

FILE - Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlan...

Associated Press

Critics blast Georgia’s plan to delay software updates on its voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s plan to wait until after next year’s presidential election to install a software update to address security flaws on the state’s voting equipment called that irresponsible, saying the machines would be left open to attack. The vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems equipment were identified by an expert witness […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, ...

Associated Press

Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — The swimming pool deck of a beachfront severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday. Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, during a regular meeting of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee. The town […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is facing firearm charges after he told officers he accidentally shot himself in the leg while dreaming that an intruder was breaking into his home, police said. The Lake Barrington man was charged about two months after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Archbishop Timothy Broglio conducts an Easter Sunday Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine...

Associated Press

Catholic bishops’ president calls for better border management, continued care for immigrants

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The leader of the nation’s Catholic bishops weighed in on ongoing immigration issues Thursday, calling for effective border management while emphasizing the church’s need to help migrants — and questioning political leaders who are transporting them to faraway states. “We strive to encourage those well-intentioned lawmakers who are seeking to enact […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Court vacates convictions against Black Muslim man whose attorney made racist posts

The highest court in Massachusetts has vacated sex trafficking convictions against a Black Muslim man whose court-appointed attorney had a history of posting racist and anti-Muslim vitriol on social media. Attorney Richard Doyle had a conflict of interest that deprived the defendant of his right to effective assistance of counsel, “a right upon which our […]

13 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday June 15, 2023, in Ne...

Associated Press

With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge Thursday when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan repeatedly pushed back against arguments suggesting that nothing criminal happened if investors and customers of […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

U.S. attorney general to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement