German Shepard rescued in Ecola State Park

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a German Shepard who reportedly fell off a cliff in Ecola State Park in Clatsop County, OR.

#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

The USCG got an agency assist request from the Cannon Beach Fire Department for a German Shepard who fell 300 feet down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. This part of the beach is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.

An Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded. At around 8:20 p.m., the crew arrived and were able to hoist the dog to the owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

No word on how this happened. The German Shepard wasn’t seriously injured.