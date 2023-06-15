Close
LOCAL NEWS

German Shepard rescued in Ecola State Park

Jun 15, 2023, 1:48 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Dog found by Coast Guard helicopter. (United States Coast Guard)

(United States Coast Guard)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a German Shepard who reportedly fell off a cliff in Ecola State Park in Clatsop County, OR.

The USCG got an agency assist request from the Cannon Beach Fire Department for a German Shepard who fell 300 feet down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. This part of the beach is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.

An Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded. At around 8:20 p.m., the crew arrived and were able to hoist the dog to the owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

No word on how this happened. The German Shepard wasn’t seriously injured.

