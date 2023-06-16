Close
Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

Jun 15, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the family of Eina Kwon. Kwon, 34, was eight months pregnant when a man shot multiple times into her car Tuesday while it was stopped at an intersection near the Aburiya Bento House restaurant she owned with her husband.

The fetus was delivered at a hospital and but died soon after, according to a probable cause statement. The woman’s 37-year-old husband, Sung Kwon, was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

“Eina was a leader in our community and business owner, running Aburiya Bento House with her family. What was supposed to be a joyful time for the Kwon family has turned into an unimaginable nightmare caused by senseless gun violence,” Harrell’s statement said.

Harrell also said he spoke to Sung Kwon on Thursday.

“He is a grieving but resilient father and husband who is grappling with unimaginable pain while recovering from his own injuries,” Harrell said.

On Tuesday morning, a man approached the couple’s car, fired at the driver’s side with a handgun and ran away, the probable cause statement said. Video from the neighborhood showed no previous interaction with the victims.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man who matched witnesses’ description soon after. Approached by officers, he raised his arms and said, “I did it, I did it,” according to police. Police said the man told investigators he saw a firearm in the vehicle and reacted by firing.

He was taken into custody, and a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for prosecutors. Charges are expected this week, The Seattle Times reported.

The shooting has led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons, who also have a toddler.

Mourners have placed flowers and other remembrances at their now-shuttered restaurant, including Eunji Seo, the consulate general for the Republic of Korea in Seattle. A crowdfunding campaign to bring Eina Kwon’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral has raised nearly $50,000.

The Kwons opened Aburiya, which serves traditional and fusion sushi, in 2018. The restaurant is popular with tourists and downtown workers seeking lunch deals.

AP (New)

