Man allegedly kills 3 children and wounds woman in shooting at Ohio home, report says

Jun 15, 2023, 11:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man allegedly shot and killed three children and wounded a woman at an Ohio home Thursday afternoon, according to a news station.

Police responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m., WKRC-TV reported.

Officers found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside the home with gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures but the children died at the scene, the station reported.

Police said a 34-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was outside the home suffering a gunshot to the hand and was transported to hospital, WKRC reported.

Chad Doerman, 32, was taken into custody at the scene and was believed to be the father of the children. He was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, WKRC reported.

A pair of 911 calls reported children had been shot and a girl was running down the street saying her father was killing people, the station reported.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking confirmation of the news report and additional details of the shooting.

Monroe Township is located about 75 miles (120 km) west of Columbus, Ohio.

