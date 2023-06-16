Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Sorry Dads, cool damp weather expected for Father’s Day weekend

Jun 16, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Father's Day weather...

Rain in Seattle (Credit: Chas Redmond via Flickr)

(Credit: Chas Redmond via Flickr)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Sorry Dads. This weekend’s Father’s Day weather forecast is going to be a cool and damp one across the Puget Sound region. After a beautiful Mother’s Day last month, with sunshine and temperatures rising into the lower 80s, this weekend will be a sharp contrast with high temperatures about 20 degrees cooler.

Blame what many will call a January weather pattern. An upper-level low-pressure system insists on sagging southeast from the Gulf of Alaska during the weekend and it brings a much cooler air mass along with showers.

Cliff Mass: Upcoming wet weather ‘crucial’ for WA wildfire season

Saturday will feel the much cooler air with clouds and just a chance of a light shower. Highs will reach into only the 60s.

Sunday – Father’s Day – will be the wettest day, with a number of showers and even the possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm to put some spark in the day. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees, around 10 degrees cooler than it should be in mid-June.


For those planning to hike, climb or camp in the mountains, be aware this much cooler air mass will bring snow levels down to 7,000 feet Saturday, and all the way down to 4,500 feet on Sunday. If heading into the mountains, be well prepared for inclement cool and wet weather.


This cool, soggy upper-level low-pressure system plans to hang around heading into next week. The showers and unseasonably cool temperatures will persist Monday and Tuesday before this system slowly begins to exit the region. By Thursday, conditions should be drier, with temperatures recovering closer to average.

So consider this Father’s Day weekend as an opportunity to spend time with Dad indoors – good family time for all, while the weather fails to cooperate outdoors.

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO FM news meteorologist on Twitter 

Local News

kitsap ferry one boat...

Micki Gamez

Kitsap Fast Ferry to Bremerton down to one boat

Kitsap Fast Ferry's Seattle-Bremerton dock is down to one boat -- causing an inconvenience for regular riders.

15 hours ago

Lingerie refund deceptive subscription...

L.B. Gilbert

Lingerie company refunds nearly $700K for deceptive subscription service

An online lingerie apparel company must pay refunds of $695,000 for deceptively enrolling customers into a subscription service.

15 hours ago

Seattle wave overnight shootings...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, at least 3 injured in Seattle after wave of overnight shootings

Three shootings happened in the past 24 hours in Seattle, with at least three people reported injured and one dead.

15 hours ago

King County Metro bus routes...

Micki Gamez

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

King County Metro says six bus routes will be put on hold from next Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

15 hours ago

UW strike agreement...

L.B. Gilbert

Striking researchers, postdocs reach tentative agreement with UW

After a week-long strike, researchers and post-doctoral workers have reached a tentative agreement with the UW.

15 hours ago

New Seattle area code...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle to get new area code as 206 runs out of numbers

There's a new area code to look out for when you are trying to separate the transplants from the Seattle natives.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Sorry Dads, cool damp weather expected for Father’s Day weekend