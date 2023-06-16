Sorry Dads. This weekend’s Father’s Day weather forecast is going to be a cool and damp one across the Puget Sound region. After a beautiful Mother’s Day last month, with sunshine and temperatures rising into the lower 80s, this weekend will be a sharp contrast with high temperatures about 20 degrees cooler.

Blame what many will call a January weather pattern. An upper-level low-pressure system insists on sagging southeast from the Gulf of Alaska during the weekend and it brings a much cooler air mass along with showers.

Saturday will feel the much cooler air with clouds and just a chance of a light shower. Highs will reach into only the 60s.

Sunday – Father’s Day – will be the wettest day, with a number of showers and even the possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm to put some spark in the day. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees, around 10 degrees cooler than it should be in mid-June.

First half of June we have had above normal temperatures & below normal rain. We are going to flip the script with below normal temperatures and above normal rain for the next few days after today. Sunday has a chance to be the coldest June 18th on record around the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ichfxHQ9Po — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 15, 2023



For those planning to hike, climb or camp in the mountains, be aware this much cooler air mass will bring snow levels down to 7,000 feet Saturday, and all the way down to 4,500 feet on Sunday. If heading into the mountains, be well prepared for inclement cool and wet weather.

⚠️Heading to the mountains this weekend? 🧗⛺️ Snow levels will drop from around 12,500′ on Friday to around 4,500′ Sunday & Monday with light snow expected on the higher peaks ❄️#wawx pic.twitter.com/2Up4lf7iSM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 15, 2023



This cool, soggy upper-level low-pressure system plans to hang around heading into next week. The showers and unseasonably cool temperatures will persist Monday and Tuesday before this system slowly begins to exit the region. By Thursday, conditions should be drier, with temperatures recovering closer to average.

So consider this Father’s Day weekend as an opportunity to spend time with Dad indoors – good family time for all, while the weather fails to cooperate outdoors.

