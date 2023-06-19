Correction: Obit-Gedda story

National News
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi
JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said. State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in […]
7 hours ago
Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, reports say
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. Police found four people who […]
1 day ago
Kamau, ‘charismatic and iconic’ African lion at California’s Sacramento Zoo, dies at 16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamau, the African lion who was a star attraction at California’s Sacramento Zoo, has died at age 16, officials said. The zoo said Kamau was euthanized Saturday, a day after the big cat was pulled off an exhibit because of declining health due to his advanced age. The lion was considered […]
1 day ago
5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues
BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details. Three adults and two juveniles died […]
1 day ago
Family suing San Diego cemetery after remains of Juneteenth trailblazer missing from burial plot
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relatives of a late Black businessman who helped popularize Juneteenth in San Diego are suing a cemetery after his remains were reported missing from the family’s burial plot. Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary informed the family that Sidney Cooper’s body and casket were not in the plot where he was supposed […]
1 day ago
Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers
NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said. According to the New York Daily […]
1 day ago
