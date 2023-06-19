Close
LOCAL NEWS

Western Washington events to celebrate Juneteenth!

Jun 19, 2023, 10:47 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

June 19 marks the day slavery was ended in the United States. There are several events in store to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday around Western Washington.

The Northwest African American Museum is hosting a three-day event, along with free admission.

The fourth-ever Labor Union Community March and Rally will be at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 19 Union Hall, at 3440 East Marginal Way South, in Seattle starting at 10 a.m.

People in the South Sound can celebrate at the Tacoma Juneteenth festival. It’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stewart Heights Park.

Shoreline is starting a new Juneteenth tradition. The city is sponsoring a celebration to highlight Black small businesses and food vendors at city hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

