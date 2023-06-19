Fire Marshal calls for state mobilization to fight Oasis wildfire

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s office has authorized state mobilization for a large wildfire spreading in Walla Walla County.

The fire, named the “Oasis Fire,” started Monday around 3:30 p.m. and has spread over 1,500 acres near Touchet, Wash. The fire started in an orchard near Oasis Road, also known as Highway 12.

State Mobilization authorized for the Oasis Fire located in Walla Walla County, near the town of Touchet. The fire is 1,500+ acres. Field staff will be reporting to the fire and the ESF-4 staff will be working remotely. — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) June 20, 2023

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Two Department of Natural Resources helicopters were sent to the scene along with two large air tanker planes.

Firefighters have been working to secure a perimeter line around the fire to get it under control, and at 9:13 p.m. June 19, Walla Walla Emergency Management reported that crews had secured a line around the fire.

“With the help of lots of air resources and some challenging work on the ground, we’re pleased to report that firefighters have been able to secure a line around the fire,” said Walla Walla County Emergency Management. “We just want to close by saying how grateful we are for all the hard work!!!! EOC STANDING DOWN!”

Walla Walla County asks residents to remain alert for changing fire conditions and sign up for Citizen Alert notifications.

Rangeland areas in Washington, Oregon, southwest Idaho, northwest Nevada, and parts of the Great Lakes are expected to have above-normal wildfire potential in June and July, with parts of the Great Lakes experiencing above-normal potential into August, according to the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.