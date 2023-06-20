Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters

Jun 20, 2023, 12:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Milwaukee arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up.

The two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ, police said in a news release.

The other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside of the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

It was one of many shootings that took place across the country over a bloody holiday weekend.

“It’s just freaking heartbreaking. We have to do better as parents. We have to do better as adults in the community,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

National News

Associated Press

Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors’ home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, was arrested Sunday night shortly after the shooting in the small mining […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A list of mass killings in the United States since January

The latest mass killing in the United States happened Sunday in over the weekend that killed and wounded people across the U.S., including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone. The Idaho shooting is the country’s 27th mass killing of 2023 in which four or more people died, not including the assailant, within […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Blood-red crickets invade Nevada town, residents fight back with brooms, leaf blowers, snow plows

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Dana Dolan was driving through her small Nevada hometown when she thought she had come upon a gory crash. The ground surrounding Elko’s stretch of Interstate 80 looked as if it had been covered in blood. As the red color shifted and moved, she realized instead it was an infiltration of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say Harmony Montgomery’s father hid and moved her body for months after murder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged in the murder of his missing 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, spent months moving and hiding her body before disposing of it, according to a police affidavit released Tuesday. Adam Montgomery, 33, pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid operator asked residents Tuesday to voluntarily cut back on electricity due to anticipated record demand on the system as a heat wave kept large swaths of the state and southern U.S. in triple-digit temperatures. On the last day of spring, the sweltering heat felt more like the middle […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida deputy and motorist survive being swept through storm drain amid huge rainstorm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive after they were sucked into a flooded storm drain during a torrential downpour, then dragged under water for around 30 seconds before emerging — soaked but unharmed — on the other side of a highway. Deputy William Hollingsworth was […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters