Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

German arrested trying to enter US Embassy in Paraguay, guns found in vehicle

Jun 20, 2023, 7:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — A German man in a bulletproof vest was arrested Tuesday after he tried to enter the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay without proper documents and police later found two guns and ammunition in his vehicle.

The man, identified as Philipp Kolberg, told authorities he wanted to request political asylum because he was receiving threats, said Paraguayan police commander Gilberto Fleitas.

“According to Kolberg’s version, he called the embassy asking to speak to a diplomatic representative but the person who attended his call said he should contact the German embassy,” said Fleitas.

Kolberg then drove his vehicle to the front of the U.S. Embassy in Asuncion and was arrested by police and private guards because he didn’t have an appointment or documents, he said.

Authorities found a Glock pistol, a rifle with a telescopic sight, a drone and 30 to 50 bullets in his vehicle, Fleitas said.

Kolberg has not made comments to the press.

“We are in contact with the German consulate (in Asuncion) to ask for details of this individual,” said Fleitas.

The U.S. Embassy in Paraguay has yet to issue a statement.

World

Associated Press

Mali authorities say they will prosecute those behind UN report that accused military of abuses

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities will launch an espionage prosecution against the people behind a U.N. report that accused the country’s military of committing human rights violations alongside Russian mercenaries, Mali’s public prosecutor said. The announcement comes amid growing uncertainty about the future of the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission in Mali after Foreign Affairs Minister […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN official praises Kenya’s refugee integration program, says $200 million pledged, more needed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Marking World Refugee Day, Kenya’s president met with a top U.N. official on Tuesday to discuss a new plan to integrate refugees into host communities. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited the east African country and met with President William Ruto to show his appreciation for the country’s […]

19 hours ago

Lawmakers vote on the Artificial Intelligence act Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliame...

Associated Press

US urged to investigate the type of AI that powers systems like ChatGPT

Consumer protection groups urged regulators on Tuesday to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as islands brace for heavy winds, flooding

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret chugged toward the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday as forecasters warned it could strengthen into a hurricane before approaching a region rushing to prepare itself for an unusually early storm. Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving across the Atlantic Ocean […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Ukraine downs Russian drones but some get through due to gaps in air protection

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — war. Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a nighttime drone attack lasting around three hours, officials said, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down about a dozen of them. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

A high-profile French nun is inspiring hope for Catholic women. But can she really bring change?

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In her years running Catholic youth programs in France, Sister Nathalie Becquart often invoked her own experience as a seasoned sailor in urging young people to weather the storms of their lives. “There’s nothing stronger than seeing the sunrise after a storm, the flat calm of the sea,” she says. That […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

German arrested trying to enter US Embassy in Paraguay, guns found in vehicle