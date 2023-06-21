JBLM soldier accused in Gorge shooting said to have attended festival with one of the victims

A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting of two women at the Gorge Amphitheater campground Saturday night, during the Beyond Wonderland festival. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect attended the festival with one of the people shot.

The suspect, James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was hospitalized for a gunshot wound after Detective Edgar Salazar from the Moses Lake Police Department shot Kelly, striking him once, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers then quickly moved in and Kelly was taken to a hospital in Spokane. He was released from the hospital and is now in the Grant County Jail.

Kelly is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence assault.

Kelly is accused of fatally shooting Josilyn Ruiz, 26, and her partner Brandy Escamilla, 29, of Seattle. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly is also accused of shooting and injuring Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Oregon, and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly attended the festival with Luksick.

Kelly is in the Army and is stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command sent KIRO 7 a statement saying they take the allegations seriously and are cooperating with the investigation.