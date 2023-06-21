Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

JBLM soldier accused in Gorge shooting said to have attended festival with one of the victims

Jun 21, 2023, 6:44 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting of two women at the Gorge Amphitheater campground Saturday night, during the Beyond Wonderland festival. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect attended the festival with one of the people shot.

The suspect, James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was hospitalized for a gunshot wound after Detective Edgar Salazar from the Moses Lake Police Department shot Kelly, striking him once, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers then quickly moved in and Kelly was taken to a hospital in Spokane. He was released from the hospital and is now in the Grant County Jail.

Kelly is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence assault.

Kelly is accused of fatally shooting Josilyn Ruiz, 26, and her partner Brandy Escamilla, 29, of Seattle. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly is also accused of shooting and injuring Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Oregon, and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly attended the festival with Luksick.

Kelly is in the Army and is stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command sent KIRO 7 a statement saying they take the allegations seriously and are cooperating with the investigation.

Local News

summer sunshine...

Ted Buehner

Summer to begin with the return of sunshine

As summer begins with the solstice at 7:57 a.m. June 21, the sun will emerge and temperatures will once again warm up.

7 hours ago

gorge Amphitheatre shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Gorge Amphitheatre shooting survivor tells story of how he stayed alive

Last weekend, a shooting at a neighboring campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre resulted in two people killed with another three injured.

1 day ago

seattle seahawks training camp practices...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Seahawks opening up nine training camp practices to fans

The Seattle Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices at the VMAC to the public, the team announced Tuesday.

1 day ago

Tacoma seattle worst run cities...

Bill Kaczaraba

Study: Tacoma, Seattle among the nation’s worst run cities

Tacoma and Seattle are among the worst-run cities in the entire United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

1 day ago

Seattle daycare costs...

Micki Gamez

Report: Seattle families pay up to $14k annually for daycare

The annual costs of daycare in the greater Seattle region is between a whopping $25,000-$30,000, according to Axios Seattle.

1 day ago

Washington most expensive gas...

Kate Stone

WA most expensive state to buy gas for first time in history

For the first time ever, Washington is the most expensive state in the country to buy gas, according to AAA.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

JBLM soldier accused in Gorge shooting said to have attended festival with one of the victims