LOCAL NEWS

Week-long closure begins tonight on SR 9 through Lake Stevens

Jun 21, 2023, 2:27 PM

Lake Stevens...

This new roundabout in Marysville reached completion on Oct. 29, 2020. Roundabouts have a proven record of reducing collisions, according to the WSDOT. (Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The final stage of construction for a project to improve State Route 9 in Lake Stevens is now underway. This summer, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are building the last two new roundabouts at and around the SR 9 and State Route 204 intersection.

Between June 2 and June 8, crews built a new multilane roundabout at SR 9 and Vernon Road. Now, WSDOT will close SR 9 between Lundeen Parkway and SR 204 beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, in order to build another multi-lane roundabout.

Washington roads getting ‘closer to precipice’ with repairs needed

WSDOT said this shouldn’t disrupt businesses and access will be maintained, and a detour will be put in place.

WSDOT will improve the intersection of SR 9 and SR 204 in Lake Stevens by adding four roundabouts and widening SR 9 to two lanes in each direction immediately south of the intersection.

These improvements are supposed to help manage congestion and improve mobility, provide better access to area businesses, and more travel options with improved connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and drivers.

WSDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route to avoid any delays caused by the closure.

“If you’re traveling locally, avoid unnecessary trips through the area, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles adding to congestion, delay your trip or plan to travel at off-peak times, and plan for extra travel time,” WSDOT said in their project update. “Please drive carefully, avoid distractions, and be aware of other drivers using detour routes that may be new to them.”

This construction follows work in October 2022 that rebuilt the existing roundabout at Vernon Road and North Davies Road during an extended weekend closure. Crews also constructed a new roundabout on 91st Avenue Northeast and Vernon Road.

The project is subject to change and is weather dependent, but the project is currently expected to be completed by fall 2023.

