Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges

Jun 21, 2023, 3:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.

Brijesh Goel, 38, of Manhattan, was convicted in Manhattan federal court of securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice by a jury that deliberated less than a day before concluding he had shared secrets about likely merger-and-acquisition transactions that Goldman Sachs was considering financing.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 19.

Prosecutors said Goel worked in Manhattan at the investment bank when he shared information about potential merger and acquisition deals with a friend who worked at another investment bank in Manhattan.

Goel and the friend agreed to split profits from their illegal trading, which amounted to about $280,000, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Goel obstructed justice by deleting electronic communications regarding the insider trading scheme as a grand jury and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigated.

Adam Ford, an attorney for Goel, declined comment.

National News

Associated Press

Iowa governor settles open records lawsuit filed by media groups

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by journalists and open government advocates who sought to require her office to respond to public record requests, and a state panel agreed Wednesday to pay more than $100,000 in attorney fees. Reynolds settled the lawsuit about two months […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon religious leader convicted of child sexual abuse sentenced to 13 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon religious leader convicted multiple times of sexually abusing a former church member when she was a child has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison. Circuit Judge Andrew Lavin sentenced Michael Sperou Tuesday for two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The judge granted […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company’s NYC headquarters, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the company’s New York City headquarters, injuring three pedestrians, authorities said. The man, 34, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into a building on West 15th […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Sorority says rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Sorority rules allow a transgender woman to belong to its University of Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere with that, a sorority being sued over the matter says in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal. Seven members of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Wyoming’s only four-year state university sued in March, saying the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Live updates | Titan searchers face challenges with underwater mountains, water pressure, weather

Follow along for live updates on the five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. ____ TITAN SEARCHERS FACE UNDERWATER CHALLENGES TO FIND SUBMERSIBLE Underwater mountains and valleys. Deep-sea water pressure. Weather conditions. And a search area twice the size of Connecticut – in waters 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) deep – with few […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors avoid misconduct questions by dropping charges in killing of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against two of three men accused of killing an off-duty Chicago police officer, including a man who spent nearly 12 years in jail awaiting trial as authorities challenged allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct. Tyrone Clay faced nearly 80 counts and Edgardo Colon almost 20 counts in the […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges