Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Personal data of more than 700,000 retired California workers and beneficiaries stolen

Jun 22, 2023, 1:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California pension officials say personal information of about 769,000 retired state employees and other beneficiaries — including Social Security numbers — was among data stolen by Russian cybercriminals in the breach of a popular file-transfer application.

They said they were offering impacted members two years of free credit monitoring.

The breach of the MOVEit program, discovered last month, is estimated by cybersecurity experts to have compromised hundreds of organizations globally. Confirmed victims include the U.S. Department of Energy and several other federal agencies, more than 9 million motorists in Oregon and Louisiana, Johns Hopkins University, Ernst & Young, the BBC and British Airways.

The criminal gang behind the hack, known as Cl0p, is extorting victims, threatening to dump their data online if they don’t pay up.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System said in a statement that a third-party vendor was breached that used MOVEit to help inform it of member deaths and validate payment eligibility.

“This external breach of information is inexcusable,” CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost was quoted as saying. “Our members deserve better. As soon as we learned about what happened, we took fast action to protect our members’ financial interests, as well as steps to ensure long-term protections.”

CalPERS is the largest public pension fund in the United States, with more than $442 billion in assets as of Dec. 31 and about 1.5 million members.

Security experts say such so-called supply-chain hacks expose an uncomfortable truth about the software organizations use: Network security is only as strong as the weakest digital link in the ecosystem.

The stolen data included names, birth dates and Social Security numbers — and might also include names of spouses or domestic partners and children, officials said. It identified the vendor as PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group. CalPERS planned to send letters Thursday to those affected by the breach.

CalPERS said PBI notified it of the breach on June 6, the same day cybersecurity firms began to issue reports on the breach of MOVEit, whose maker, Ipswitch, is owned by Progress Software.

PBI reported the breach to federal law enforcement, and CalPERS placed “additional safeguards” to protect the information of retirees who use the member benefits website and visit a regional office, officials said.

___

AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak contributed from Boston.

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @sophieadanna

National News

Associated Press

GOP releases whistleblower testimonies from ex-IRS agents in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans released testimony Thursday from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter — a charge the department swiftly denied. The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted to publicly disclose congressional testimony from […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri woman imprisoned for 42 years to get court hearing that could lead to release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who has spent more than four decades in prison for a murder her supporters believe she did not commit will get a court hearing that could lead to her release. The Missouri attorney general’s office has agreed to an evidentiary hearing for Sandra Hemme, 63, who was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump, DeSantis interviews show Fox influence on GOP field still strong despite troubled year

NEW YORK (AP) — The two leading GOP presidential contenders had very different interview experiences with Fox News in the past week — each an illustration of the influence that even a damaged Fox has over the Republican nominating process. Donald Trump’s interview with Bret Baier, which aired in two parts Monday and Tuesday, was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly three months after a shooter killed six people at her daughter’s school in Nashville, Katherine Heath watches the third-grader lie on her husband’s chest whenever her child has a “sad day.” After losing multiple classmates, Heath’s daughter is now visibly withdrawn, attending counseling, and learning to live in a world […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion

BOSTON (AP) — A renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck were killed aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week. The U.S. Coast Guard on […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Personal data of more than 700,000 retired California workers and beneficiaries stolen