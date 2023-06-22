Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

Jun 22, 2023, 3:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers launched into an emotional debate over expanding access to abortions in Maine, delivering impassioned appeals Thursday even as passage was a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

It would allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk.

Assistant House Republican leader Amy Arata, of New Gloucester, urged her Democratic colleagues to break ranks, calling it an “extreme” proposal that was unnecessary and “not a compassionate bill.”

“I’ve been criticized for being too moderate. But you know what, there’s a hunger for rational and reasonable voices in government. And you can be a voice of reason by opposing this extreme bill,” she said.

Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, was one of the lawmakers to put the bill in personal terms, noting that her mother didn’t have a choice when she gave birth to a baby with a fatal anomaly and watched her newborn son die over the course of a day.

She said lawmakers have no business stepping into such tragedies. “If you’ve never had to be in those circumstances, be grateful,” Madigan said.

The bill is one of several abortion-related bills before lawmakers this session, and the debate began days before the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that women had a constitutional right to an abortion, returning authority to the states.

The debate began respectfully.

Rep. Adam Lee, D-Auburn, said many Democrats were demonized by abortion opponents for supporting the bill. But he said it was a difficult decision for lawmakers on both sides of the issue.

“We need to realize that we aren’t bad people. Neither side. This is a tough decision for all of us,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Masked detective prevents YNW Melly from facing accuser in murder trial, defense attorneys say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys argued Thursday that rapper YNW Melly was being denied the right to face his accuser when a masked witness took the stand to testify about alleged gang connections during the performer’s double murder trial in South Florida. Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy permitted Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Danny […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday imposed $5,000 fines on two lawyers and a law firm in an unprecedented instance in which ChatGPT was blamed for their submission of fictitious legal research in an aviation injury claim. Judge P. Kevin Castel said they acted in bad faith. But he credited their apologies […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New York bill aims to help the wrongfully convicted. Prosecutors say it would aid the guilty, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People who have pleaded guilty to crimes they didn’t commit would have an easier time challenging their convictions under a bill passed by New York lawmakers this week, over the objection of prosecutors who warned it might also open the door to endless appeals by the guilty. Under current state law, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy they now believe was the lone gunman in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration that left six people wounded, Milwaukee police said Thursday. The boy is the third person arrested in the shooting Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police provided no […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. government may have to pay tens of millions of dollars — or more — to landowners along the Missouri River after a court ruled it worsened flooding there since 2007 that killed crops and wrecked homes and businesses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina GOP legislators making changes to new abortion law days before enforcement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators rolled out on Thursday adjustments to the litigation seeking to block the law’s enforcement calls confusing and inconsistent. GOP senators said the changes offered on the Senate floor were small, designed to affirm the intent of the measure enacted last month over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine