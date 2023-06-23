Close
Biden is getting endorsements from 3 abortion rights groups as Democrats bank on the issue in 2024

Jun 22, 2023, 9:07 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee even...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington. A trio of top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Emily's List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, leaders told the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in the 2024 presidential election as he collects a trio of top-level endorsements and hosts a rally Friday to mark the approaching anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are being endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List. The groups are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, the groups’ leaders told The Associated Press.

“I think that President Biden has been an incredibly valuable partner, along with Vice President Harris, in fighting back against the onslaught of attacks that we have seen,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “We are heading into an election where opposition is very clear — they are pushing for a national ban. And we have an administration that has taken actual steps to protect patients and providers during this healthcare crisis. The choice is really clear.”

Biden and Democrats have already seen the power of the issue: A who consistently rejected efforts to restrict abortion in the states when given the chance.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said the president and vice president were proud to have earned the support of the groups. Since the decision last year by the Supreme Court, “we have seen the horrifying impact that the extreme MAGA agenda has on women’s health,” she said, referring to former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

“MAGA Republicans promising a national abortion ban makes the stakes for reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris all the more important,” she said in a statement. She added that the organizing power of the three groups was essential to Democrats’ strong performance in the 2022 midterms, and it will be again.

Biden has said he’ll work to protect reproductive health care, including enshrining abortion rights in federal law. He’s expected to convey that message in remarks Friday at a rally with first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The leading voices on abortion rights were always going to endorse the Democratic president for reelection. But the heads of the three organization say getting out early and loudly behind Biden and Harris is important on an issue that will animate voters, despite talk that it’s no longer top-of-mind.

“The longer these bans are in place, the more people either will know someone who has experienced something, or they read a terrible story,” said Mimi Timmaraju, head of NARAL-Pro Choice America. “They have to make a decision about where to go to college based on the states with the bans. They have to made a decision about whether to practice medicine based on an abortion ban. It’s permeating everyday life now, and it’s having unintended consequences.”

The consequences of restricting abortion access are quickly moving beyond ending an unwanted pregnancy into miscarriage and pregnancy care in general. Women in states with tight restrictions are increasingly unable to access care for pregnancy-related complications. Doctors facing criminal charges if they provide abortions are increasingly afraid to care for patients who aren’t sick enough yet to be considered treatable.

Other states, though, have expanded access to abortion care. The Biden administration has brought together state leaders from all 50 states to talk strategy on how to expand access and work together to help people in more restrictive states.

“We should recognize that even in conservative states, there has been considerable friction to restricting rights. And that friction is born of independent women, voters and people who are not super engaged in the political process, really coming out because of this issue,” said Neera Tanden, Biden’s top domestic policy aide.

“There are places where anti-choice forces have expected an easy passage of laws restricting women’s rights and they have experienced a lot more turmoil — sometimes even from Republican women legislators.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, believes the court ruling can be an animating factor for organizations on her side of the equation, who learned a lesson from the midterms.

“We had a poor showing, in my opinion, because Republican leadership took on the ostrich strategy,” she said.

Most of the states with severe abortion restrictions are also states that have a high maternal mortality rate, and higher rates of stillbirth and miscarriage. Black women are disproportionately affected — they are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Harris has argued it’s not a coincidence, given that maternal healthcare and abortion care are linked. The same medical procedures used to perform an abortion are the ones used to treat miscarriage.

For Emily’s List, an advocacy group for Democratic female candidates, Harris is a powerful symbol, said president Laphonza Butler.

“She is the highest-serving woman who has broken the hard glass ceiling of representing women in the White House,” Butler said. “This is the administration using every bully pulpit it can to advance reproductive health and freedom across the country. ”

