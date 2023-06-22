Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Looking back, sub tourist calls himself ‘naive’ for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic

Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers, holds up a photo of the T...

Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers, holds up a photo of the Titanic, in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.” (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BERLIN (AP) — As the implosion of a vessel setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company’s first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a suicide mission.

“You have to be a little bit crazy to do this sort of thing,” said Arthur Loibl, a 61-year-old retired businessman and adventurer from Germany.

Loibl told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he first had the idea of seeing the Titanic wreckage while on a trip to the South Pole in 2016. At the time, a Russian company was offering dives for half a million dollars.

After Washington state-based OceanGate announced its own operation a year later, he jumped at the chance, paying $110,000 for a dive in 2019 that fell through when the first submersible didn’t survive testing.

Two years later he went on a voyage that was successful, along with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and two men from England.

“Imagine a metal tube a few meters long with a sheet of metal for a floor. You can’t stand. You can’t kneel. Everyone is sitting close to or on top of each other,” Loibl said. “You can’t be claustrophobic.”

During the 2.5-hour descent and ascent, the lights were turned off to conserve energy, he said, with the only illumination coming from a fluorescent glow stick.

The dive was repeatedly delayed to fix a problem with the battery and the balancing weights. In total, the voyage took 10.5 hours.

The group was lucky and enjoyed an amazing view of the wreck, Loibl said, unlike visitors on other dives who only got to see a field of debris or in some cases nothing at all. Some customers lost nonrefundable payments after bad weather made descent impossible.

He described Rush as a tinkerer who tried to make do with what was available to carry out the dives, but in hindsight, he said, “it was a bit dubious.”

“I was a bit naive, looking back now,” Loibl said, likening it to a suicide mission.

The OceanGate submersible carrying Rush, Nargeolet, a British adventurer and two members of a Pakistani business family disappeared Sunday after setting out for the wreckage of the famed ship, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Newly uncovered allegations suggest that significant safety warnings were made during development of the submersible, dubbed the Titan.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been leading the search and Thursday announced the missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

World

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kisses the trophy after winning the Champions League fin...

Associated Press

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the […]

11 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, accompanied by Victory Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik, ...

Associated Press

Ukraine’s president tells other countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy said he expected other […]

11 hours ago

Andrew Tate gestures next to a gendarme as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, along with his brother...

Associated Press

Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Friday extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from […]

11 hours ago

A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 202...

Associated Press

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a ‘nightmarish charade’

“Titanic” director James Cameron says the search for the missing passengers of the submersible was a "charade" and caused additional agony for the families of the passengers.

11 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea on Sept. ...

Associated Press

A US aircraft carrier will make a rare Vietnam port call as countries compete for favor in SE Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — An American aircraft carrier was due to make a port call in Vietnam on Sunday — a rare visit by one of the U.S. Navy’s biggest ships that comes as Washington and Beijing both step up efforts to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations. The USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street drops again as oil prices and stocks worldwide slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks has Wall Street on track to close out its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow was off […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Looking back, sub tourist calls himself ‘naive’ for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic