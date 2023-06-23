Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

Jun 23, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kisses the trophy after winning the Champions League fin...

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kisses the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Manchester City won 1-0. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host Friday during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

FIFA praised “the United States’ position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery” of the 2026 tournament.

The Seattle Sounders also are in the lineup for the Club World Cup as the 2022 champion of North American soccer region CONCACAF. The Americans should get another entry as the host nation.

Storied European teams have visited the United States for preseason friendly games for years but the expanded club tournament will give fans a rare chance to see 12 of them play competitive games.

FIFA said in March the basic qualification path for clubs was to win a continental championship in any of the four years from 2021 to 2024 in the five main confederations: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Europe with 12 teams and South America with six are the only continents with more than four entries. Extra places should be awarded according to team rankings by results a four-year span in continental competitions.

The current seven-team Club World Cup for continental champions played every season creates little broad appeal and FIFA has long wanted to stage a full-sized tournament every four years.

This expanded version in 2025 is a huge commercial opportunity for FIFA to try new broadcasting models and sign new sponsors, funding hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money for the clubs.

The influential European Club Association said in March it hoped for talks with FIFA on how to manage the commercial rights.

The format for a Club World Cup lasting about three weeks has yet to be decided. One option is guaranteeing the 32 teams at least three games each playing in eight groups of four. The eight group winners could then advance to the quarterfinals. That would create a tournament of 56 games if a third-place game was included.

The current annual Club World Cup format will continue with a final edition scheduled for December in Saudi Arabia.

Reviving the Club World Cup was a priority for FIFA president Gianni Infantino on being elected in 2016, but his first project plan was blocked. A Saudi-linked $25 billion deal with Japanese technology investor SoftBank provoked anger from European soccer officials who saw it as secretive and an overreach by FIFA.

FIFA got agreement in 2019 for a 24-team event to launch in June 2021 in China, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before commercial details had been confirmed.

FIFA came back with a fresh Club World Cup plan after the Super League project led by an elite group of clubs quickly failed in April 2021 while causing intense turmoil for European soccer body UEFA.

Other teams already qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup are: Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Monterrey (Mexico), Leon (Mexico), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia).

___

AP soccer: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, accompanied by Victory Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik, ...

Associated Press

Ukraine’s president tells other countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy said he expected other […]

13 hours ago

Andrew Tate gestures next to a gendarme as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, along with his brother...

Associated Press

Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Friday extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from […]

13 hours ago

A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 202...

Associated Press

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a ‘nightmarish charade’

“Titanic” director James Cameron says the search for the missing passengers of the submersible was a "charade" and caused additional agony for the families of the passengers.

13 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea on Sept. ...

Associated Press

A US aircraft carrier will make a rare Vietnam port call as countries compete for favor in SE Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — An American aircraft carrier was due to make a port call in Vietnam on Sunday — a rare visit by one of the U.S. Navy’s biggest ships that comes as Washington and Beijing both step up efforts to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations. The USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street drops again as oil prices and stocks worldwide slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks has Wall Street on track to close out its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow was off […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Widow of slain Haitian president files lawsuit against suspects seeking trial and damages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Attorneys for the widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida against those accused in his assassination, which is still under investigation. The lawsuit, which was first shared with The Associated Press, seeks unspecified damages for Moïse’s family and a trial by jury in […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams