Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prosecutor quits ‘Cop City’ cases over disagreements with Georgia attorney general

Jun 23, 2023, 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — A metro Atlanta prosecutor announced Friday that her office is withdrawing from criminal cases tied to protests over plans to build a police and firefighter training center, citing disagreements with the state’s Republican attorney general, including the decision to charge a legal observer with domestic terrorism.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s decision means Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will have sole oversight regarding more than 40 additional cases connected to the “Stop Cop City” movement. Previously, the two offices held joint jurisdiction over those cases, Boston, a Democrat, said in a news release.

“It is clear to both myself and to the attorney general that we have fundamentally different prosecution philosophies,” Boston told WABE-FM.

Over the past seven months, more than 40 people have been charged with domestic terrorism in connection with violent protests. Fireworks and rocks have been thrown at officers and police vehicles and construction equipment have been torched. The Georgia statute, which had been rarely employed prior to December, carries a sentence of between five and 35 years behind bars.

Protesters argue that the charges are overblown — none of those arrested have been accused of injuring anyone — and meant to scare off others from joining the movement against the $90 million training center.

In a statement, Carr said his office is “fully committed to moving forward with the prosecution of those who have engaged in or supported violent acts surrounding the Public Safety Training Center.”

City officials say the new 85-acre (34-hectare) campus would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers that worsened after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice three years ago.

But demonstrators argue that the site will exacerbate environmental damage and be a staging ground for militarized officers to be trained in quelling social movements.

In an on-air interview with WABE’s Rose Scott, Boston said she and the attorney general’s office “had some differences … about who should be charged and what they should be charged with.”

Boston said she had concerns with the prosecution of Thomas Jurgens, a Southern Poverty Law Center staff attorney. Jurgens was one of 23 people charged with domestic terrorism March 5 after more than 150 masked protesters stormed a construction site, torching equipment while throwing projectiles at fleeing officers. Protesters were arrested more than an hour later about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers) away after they retreated to a nearby music festival that was filled with other activists.

Jurgens was wearing a bright green hat — a well-known identifier for legal observers — and his arrest alarmed many human rights organizations. The law center called it an example of “heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters.”

“That was one of the touch points of a number of touch points that ultimately led me to make (this) decision,” Boston said of Jurgens’ arrest. “I will only proceed on cases that I believe that I can make beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Defense attorneys of those others arrested at the music festival have questioned the evidence behind the charges, noting errors in the near-identical arrest warrants.

During bond hearings, prosecutors have admitted that they have struggled to specifically identify many of the suspects among the crowd of masked protesters, though they insist that wet, muddy clothes proved they had traipsed through the woods and crossed a nearby creek after attacking the construction site.

Boston told WABE that she hopes Carr will proceed appropriately when it comes to prosecuting those who deserve to be charged.

“There’s absolutely been destruction and violence, but how you approach all of these cases needs to be approached individually — every case, individually,” she said.

National News

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the ca...

Associated Press

US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France demanded Friday that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of hundreds of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine, which would violate U.N. sanctions. But it’s unclear whether the U.N. will do so in the face of strong opposition from Russia. Russia denies […]

13 hours ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference with U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, left,...

Associated Press

US launches prosecutions of Chinese companies on charges of trafficking fentanyl ingredients

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges on Friday against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the United States and Mexico. The three separate indictments unsealed in federal court in New York represent the first prosecutions to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A teen who killed 4 at a Michigan high school is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager awaiting sentencing for killing four students at a Michigan high school has been “exhibiting sporadic, disturbing behavior” in jail, prosecutors said, just a month before a key hearing to determine if he will serve a life prison term. The disclosure about Ethan Crumbley, 17, was made in a court document […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walko...

Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers rush to pass bills backlogged by GOP walkout before end of session

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have been in a mad dash to approve hundreds of bills and billions of dollars in spending before the legislative session ends on Sunday, after a six-week Republican walkout caused stacks of legislation to pile up. Legislators have been working into the evening over the course of the last […]

13 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall t...

Associated Press

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona. The man, Raymond Mattia, 58, […]

13 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office communications operator Samantha Oakley testifies during the trial of form...

Associated Press

Dispatcher testifies that failing radios hampered deputies’ response to Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida deputy on trial for allegedly failing to act during the Parkland school massacre and his colleagues were severely hampered by radios widely known to work poorly in that region, the dispatcher who coordinated the response testified Friday before the defense rested its case. Samantha Oakley told former Broward […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Prosecutor quits ‘Cop City’ cases over disagreements with Georgia attorney general