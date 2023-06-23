Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge rejects transgender plaintiffs’ bid to change their birth certificates in Tennessee

Jun 23, 2023, 2:01 PM

FILE - Lead plaintiff Kayla Gore speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Nash...

FILE - Lead plaintiff Kayla Gore speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit, Thursday, June 22, 2023, from a group of Tennessee-born transgender individuals who want the state to change the sex designations on their birth certificates. (AP Photo/Travis Loller, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Travis Loller, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Tennessee-born transgender plaintiffs hoping to compel the state to let them change the sex designations on their birth certificates.

The plaintiffs had sought to overturn a 1977 law that generally prohibits such changes. They said it unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender people and the sex designation on their certificates is inaccurate because it does not reflect their gender identities.

The lawsuit also argued that the policy is harmful, saying that when transgender people show their birth certificates for identification, the mismatch between the documents and their gender identities exposes them to possible harassment and even violence.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson wrote in his decision to dismiss that while there are varying definitions of “sex,” the term “has a very narrow and specific meaning” for the purpose of birth certificates: “external genitalia at the time of birth.”

Based on that limited definition, the designation does not later become inaccurate “when it is eventually understood to diverge from the transgender person’s gender identity,” Richardson said.

The plaintiffs had argued that “sex” should be defined by gender identity.

Lambda Legal, which brought the lawsuit on their behalf, criticized the ruling in a statement and said it was evaluating possible next steps. It said the decision comes as Tennessee’s Republican supermajority is targeting transgender rights.

Such efforts include banning definining “male” and “female” in a way that prevents driver’s licenses and birth certificate changes; and banning private schools from letting transgender girls compete on female sports teams.

Richardson sought to sidestep politics in his decision, writing that the case “is not grist for a broad-based discussion” about transgender rights but rather “a discrete legal dispute over the constitutionality of a specific alleged policy” of the state.

Lead plaintiff Kayla Gore said she was devastated by the ruling denying her and her fellow complainants an opportunity to even plead their case.

“Tennessee’s discriminatory birth certificate policy has not only gravely impacted my life, but also presents a roadblock for all transgender Tennesseans,” she said in a statement.

When the suit was filed in 2019, Tennessee was one of three states that did not let transgender people change the sex designation on their birth certificates. Since then, federal courts in the other two, Kansas and Ohio, have found those policies unconstitutional.

Meanwhile states including Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma have adopted policies like Tennessee’s, according to Lambda Legal.

National News

FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise H...

Associated Press

US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. The report was issued at the behest of Congress, which in March passed a bill giving U.S. […]

18 hours ago

Firefighters and investigators go through the aftermath of a fire which authorities say started at ...

Associated Press

New York City leans on public for help with e-bike crackdown after deadly fires

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials called on the public to help with a crackdown on unsafe e-bike shops after a spate of deadly fires caused by lithium ion batteries, the latest of which killed four people in Manhattan’s Chinatown on Tuesday. In the days since, fire officials have issued citations to 10 […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Construction continues on the first of two manufacturing plants as part of the BlueOval SK B...

Associated Press

Tennessee, Kentucky battery plants for Ford electric vehicles on track for $9.2B federal loan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Massive battery plants planned in Tennessee and Kentucky for Ford’s electric vehicles are on track to receive up to a $9.2 billion federal loan in what would be the biggest award under the U.S. Department of Energy’s loan program since President Joe Biden took office. The money for construction would secure […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years

DENVER (AP) — The girlfriend of a dentist convicted of murdering his wife on an African safari was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for being an accessory to the crime during a hearing where relatives of the slain woman told her she had destroyed their family. Ana Rudolph, daughter of 57-year-old victim Bianca […]

18 hours ago

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in...

Associated Press

UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Friday for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians. The brief press statement followed closed consultations by the U.N.’s most powerful body. The council also called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, […]

18 hours ago

FILE - A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown ...

Associated Press

Police in California aren’t immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes, the state Supreme Court ruled this week, overruling a precedent made by lower courts that had helped protect law enforcement from litigation for decades. The justices unanimously rejected on Thursday an argument by Riverside […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Judge rejects transgender plaintiffs’ bid to change their birth certificates in Tennessee