Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

Jun 23, 2023, 3:09 PM

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups...

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups, with Tiffany Arieagus, second from left, and Miss Naples Pride Velvet Lenore, second from right, during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida licensing and regulatory agency’s request to dismiss it.

The complaint was brought by the owner of a Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, which regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays where children were invited to attend. The restaurant owner said it violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech, was written vaguely and was overbroad.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which is the remaining defendant after the judge dismissed DeSantis and the state as defendants. Proponents of the legislation have said the law is meant to keep children from viewing sexually explicit performances and is constitutional.

The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances.

Because of such statements “plaintiff’s fear of prosecution based on the Act’s alleged vague construction is not unfounded,” the judge wrote.

Venues that violated the new law faced fines and the prospect of their liquor licenses being suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime. The Florida agency moved to revoke the liquor licenses of a Miami hotel and a performing arts center owned by the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation after they hosted drag shows where investigators claim minors were present.

The judge also noted that the law didn’t define “live performance,” which could include anything from a burlesque show to “a skit at a backyard family barbecue,” and it didn’t include an exception for parents who were fine with their children seeing a drag show.

Ahead of announcing a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination this spring, DeSantis made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as governor. Other bills he signed would ban gender-affirming care for minors, and restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools.

