Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered

Jun 23, 2023, 3:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The body of the third and final climber killed last winter in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak has been recovered, officials said.

A hiker on Thursday found the body of Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey, and reported it to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter rescue team recovered the body Friday.

Park and two other climbers were killed Feb. 19 as they ascended a steep, snow-packed gulley on the 8,705-foot (2,653-meter) Colchuck Peak, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Seattle, amid risky avalanche conditions. A fourth member of the party suffered only minor injuries when caught up in the avalanche and was able to hike down.

One of the victims, Jeannie Lee, of Bayside, New York, was recovered in late May.

The three were part of a New York-based climbing club, officials said at the time of the avalanche.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Man accused in Washington music festival shooting may have been on psychedelic mushrooms

QUNICY, Wash. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding several others at a Washington music festival Saturday told police he was high on psychedelic mushrooms and believed the world was ending, according to court documents. U.S. Army Spc. James Kelly, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, is facing two counts of first-degree […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The alleged gunman who fired into a crowd killing two people at a Washington state music festival Saturday was stationed at a U.S. Army base in Western Washington, law enforcement officials said Tuesday. James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was booked into the Grant County Jail Tuesday on investigation […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

2 dead and 3 hurt — including suspected shooter — at Washington state music festival

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured after police said a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said. Authorities received the first report of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at […]

7 days ago

Associated Press

Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market

SEATTLE (AP) — A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter Thursday that his condolences go out to the […]

9 days ago

Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...

Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]

3 months ago

Seattle police...

Associated Press

Detective files discrimination claim against Seattle police

A Black woman who has worked for decades as a Seattle police officer filed a discrimination claim against the police department.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Body of 3rd climber killed in Washington state avalanche has been recovered