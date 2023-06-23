Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years

Jun 23, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — The girlfriend of a dentist convicted of murdering his wife on an African safari was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for being an accessory to the crime during a hearing where relatives of the slain woman told her she had destroyed their family.

Ana Rudolph, daughter of 57-year-old victim Bianca Rudolph, said that Lori Milliron, 65, had “plotted to eliminate” her mother.

“Lori, you have taken my parents,” Rudolph said directly to Milliron, but “despite everything you have done you will never take my soul. This might be difficult to understand … because you don’t have one.”

Milliron was convicted last year of perjury, being an accessory to a murder after the fact and obstructing a grand jury in a case that’s garnered national attention. She was charged alongside Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, a U.S. dentist who was convicted last year of fatally shooting his wife while on a 2016 hunting trip in Zambia. His sentencing, originally set for this week, has been postponed.

John Dill, an attorney for Milliron, said the prison sentence was longer than what is typically dolled out for such charges, calling it “excessive” and vowing to appeal. Dill argued that the convictions were merely based on Milliron’s perjury charges and do not implicate her in the execution of the crime.

Standing in front of the judge on Friday, Milliron insisted she was innocent of the crimes but said she was “sympathetic” to the Rudolph family.

Judge William J. Martínez argued that the long sentence was deserved because evidence pointed to Milliron “encouraging” the crime. Martínez added that Milliron seemed “unrepentant” in part because he judged her emotionally unmoved when she was shown graphic images and listened to wrenching testimony during the trial.

After Bianca Rudolph’s death in 2016, Lawrence Rudolph claimed his wife accidentally shot herself while packing to leave Zambia for the United States. Later, Rudolph collected millions in accidental death insurance payments. After an FBI investigation, however, authorities charged Rudolph in 2021 with her murder.

Rudolph maintains that his late wife of 34 years accidentally killed herself, but prosecutors countered that evidence showed that that was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet (60 centimeters to 1 meter) away.

National News

Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in...

Associated Press

UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Friday for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians. The brief press statement followed closed consultations by the U.N.’s most powerful body. The council also called for the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Sudan and neighboring countries, support for humanitarian workers, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters in downtown ...

Associated Press

Police in California aren’t immune from certain misconduct lawsuits, high court rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are not immune from civil lawsuits for misconduct that happens while they investigate crimes, the state Supreme Court ruled this week, overruling a precedent made by lower courts that had helped protect law enforcement from litigation for decades. The justices unanimously rejected on Thursday an argument by Riverside […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on ...

Associated Press

Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The family of actor Julian Sands has released its first statement five months after he disappeared while hiking in California. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an […]

16 hours ago

Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups...

Associated Press

Florida’s law targeting drag shows is on hold under federal judge’s order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new Florida law targeting drag shows that was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality, and he denied a Florida […]

16 hours ago

Saleh: Mohammed Saleh, the father of 18-year-old Yahia Saleh, holds a phone with a photo of his son...

Associated Press

What the submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy

Across the span of nearly a week, the saga of a five occupants were dead. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants that killed at least 80 people and left a horrifying 500 missing, did not become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Girlfriend of the dentist who killed his wife on safari sentenced to 17 years