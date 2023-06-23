Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution

Jun 23, 2023, 11:16 AM

FILE - Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...

FILE - Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, June 23, 2023 signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday signed a sweeping executive order to protect anyone involved with a legally obtained abortion from prosecution.

The order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and state agencies from assisting in any criminal investigations without a court order. In addition, Arizona will not honor any extradition requests for people wanted for assisting, providing or seeking an abortion.

Only Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, will be able to oversee abortion-related prosecutions.

“I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can.”

Under the order, Hobbs will also create a special council to make recommendations on how to expand access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Abortions are currently allowed in Arizona in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy under a 2022 law. Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a law dating back to 1864 that criminalizes nearly all abortions. That pre-statehood law was already barred from being enforced for decades because of Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno called Hobbs’ action a “promising and welcome path.”

“This executive order will help ease the fear and uncertainty that swept through Arizona in the year since Roe was overturned, and protect all those seeking and providing necessary health care,” Fonteno said.

Cathi Herrod, president of the socially conservative Center for Arizona Policy, accused the governor of overreaching.

“In her zeal for abortion, Gov. Hobbs has exceeded her authority as governor,” Herrod said in a statement. “The law does not allow her to strip county attorneys of their clear enforcement authority as granted in various Arizona laws.”

Hobbs’ action comes at the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationally.

Reproductive freedom has been a focus for Hobbs in recent days. On Thursday, she announced her support for state legislation codifying access to contraception. A Democratic lawmaker will introduce it in January. But the bill is a long shot in a Republican-controlled state Legislature.

National News

Associated Press

Wyoming tornado injures 8 people and flips buses and train cars at mine site, report says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touched down at a mine in Wyoming Friday evening, injuring eight people and knocking over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility, a news report said. The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. during a storm complex that […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk i...

Associated Press

Mix of bravado and access to guns contribute to mass shootings by teens in St. Louis, other cities

CHICAGO (AP) — A 1 a.m. shooting at a party in downtown St. Louis kills one and injures nearly a dozen. Gunmen open fire during a fight near Florida’s Hollywood Beach, injuring nine, including a 1-year-old. Bursts of gunfire at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, kill four and wound more than 30. What […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25...

Associated Press

Rage giving prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say

The overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off. After abortion is now banned, said Naa Amissah-Hammond, senior director of grantmaking with Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice. Women’s health and foster care nonprofits, who expected increased […]

4 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 20...

Associated Press

Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. […]

1 day ago

Dr. Kwane Stewart checks a dog's health in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7, 2...

Associated Press

Nearly 1/3 of the US homeless population lives in California. This veterinarian cares for the pets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An elevated train clangs along tracks above Dr. Kwane Stewart as the veterinarian makes his way through a chain link gate to ask a man standing near a parked RV whether he might know of any street pets in need. Michael Evans immediately goes for his 11-month-old pit bull, Bear, his […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to defend Russia

President Vladimir Putin vowed Saturday to defend Russia against an armed rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key city south of Moscow. The uprising, which Putin called “a stab in the back,” was the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power. […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Arizona executive order safeguards abortion seekers and providers from prosecution