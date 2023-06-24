Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised

Jun 24, 2023, 7:43 AM

Demonstrators mark the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women'...

Demonstrators mark the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case widely considered to have overturned Roe v. Wade, by displaying neon signage in support of abortion access in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, June 23, 2023, Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Activists and politicians are marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion by both bashing and celebrating it.

Rallies on both sides were scheduled for Saturday in Washington and across the country.

In a statement, President Joe Biden pledged to protect access and decried the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The court’s conservative majority on June 24, 2022, overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which had been in place for nearly a half-century.

“States have imposed extreme and dangerous abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care, and threaten to criminalize doctors for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide,” Biden said.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel praised the ruling, which was made possible by former President Donald Trump’s adding three conservative justices to the Supreme Court during his term in office.

“The decision has saved countless lives and set America on a positive course after decades of shameful abortion on-demand practices that put us in a category with China and North Korea,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The decision made abortion an unavoidable campaign issue and deepened policy differences between the states. Most Republican-controlled state have imposed bans , including 14 where laws in effect now block most abortions in every stage of pregnancy, with varying exceptions for the life and health of the women and for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect abortion access, particularly by seeking to protect doctors and others from prosecution for violating other states’ abortion bans.

While there’s far from a universal consensus among voters, public opinion polls have consistently found that the majority oppose the most restrictive bans but also oppose unchecked abortion access at all stages of pregnancy.

Biden has pushed for a national law to reinstate abortion access. Republicans have called for a national ban. This week, former Vice President Mike Pence, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is calling for his party’s presdential candidates to join him in backing a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

But with Democrats controlling the presidency and U.S. Senate and Republicans holding the House, no federal change is imminent.

Because of that, the abortion fight has played out mostly in state legislatures and courts.

The policies have vast practical implications.

In states with the deepest bans, the number of abortions has plummeted to nearly zero. There have been more abortions in states where access has been maintained — especially those closest to those with bans, as women travel for care they used to be able to get closer to home.

There’s also been a rise in use of networks that distribute abortion pills.

But while abortions have continued, advocates say there’s an equity problem: Black women and lower-income women especially, they say, are those who were expected to lose access.

National News

Russian mercenary...

Associated Press

Putin calls armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief a betrayal

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed harsh punishment for an armed rebellion spearheaded by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

8 hours ago

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel V...

Associated Press

Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman

Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was experiencing what the city’s police chief said was a “mental health crisis.” Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were suspended without pay and later arrested on murder warrants in the shooting death […]

8 hours ago

FILE - One-time child actor Adam Rich, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Eight is Enough," walks ou...

Associated Press

Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star

The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the hit family dramedy “Eight is Enough.” The former television star’s death this January has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office, according to an […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Packages from China are surging into the U.S. Lawmakers wonder if an $800 exemption was a mistake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives anxious to counter America’s leading economic adversary have set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives: cracking down on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses and consumers importing products from China valued […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Wyoming tornado injures 8 people and flips buses and train cars at mine site, report says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touched down at a mine in Wyoming Friday evening, injuring eight people and knocking over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility, a news report said. The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. during a storm complex that […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk i...

Associated Press

Mix of bravado and access to guns contribute to mass shootings by teens in St. Louis, other cities

CHICAGO (AP) — A 1 a.m. shooting at a party in downtown St. Louis kills one and injures nearly a dozen. Gunmen open fire during a fight near Florida’s Hollywood Beach, injuring nine, including a 1-year-old. Bursts of gunfire at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, kill four and wound more than 30. What […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised