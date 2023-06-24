Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states

Jun 24, 2023, 8:07 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Republican lawmakers in Montana are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states.

In a Friday night tweet, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he has received “disturbing” reports of anonymous threats sent to legislators. The Montana attorney general posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with a “white powder substance” sent to her home address.

“PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS about opening your mail,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the post directed toward legislators. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately.”

Republican officials in Tennessee and Kansas have recently received similar letters. A legislative office building in Nashville temporarily locked down on Thursday after the House Speaker said multiple Republican leaders got mail with “a white powder substance.” The letters included “obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans,” according to a House Republican Caucus spokesperson who did not provide further details.

The FBI said Thursday that ongoing lab tests did not indicate any risk to public safety.

About 100 such letters have been sent to lawmakers and public officials across Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary tests did not detect any common dangerous toxins and no injuries have been reported.

National News

Demonstrators mark the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women'...

Associated Press

One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised

Activists and politicians are marking the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion by both bashing and celebrating it. Rallies on both sides were scheduled for Saturday in Washington and across the country. In a statement, President Joe Biden pledged to protect access and decried the court’s […]

9 hours ago

Russian mercenary...

Associated Press

Putin calls armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief a betrayal

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed harsh punishment for an armed rebellion spearheaded by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

9 hours ago

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel V...

Associated Press

Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman

Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was experiencing what the city’s police chief said was a “mental health crisis.” Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were suspended without pay and later arrested on murder warrants in the shooting death […]

9 hours ago

FILE - One-time child actor Adam Rich, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Eight is Enough," walks ou...

Associated Press

Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star

The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the hit family dramedy “Eight is Enough.” The former television star’s death this January has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office, according to an […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Packages from China are surging into the U.S. Lawmakers wonder if an $800 exemption was a mistake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives anxious to counter America’s leading economic adversary have set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives: cracking down on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses and consumers importing products from China valued […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Wyoming tornado injures 8 people and flips buses and train cars at mine site, report says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Wyo. (AP) — A tornado touched down at a mine in Wyoming Friday evening, injuring eight people and knocking over employee transport buses and empty train cars at the facility, a news report said. The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6 p.m. during a storm complex that […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states