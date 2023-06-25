Close
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

Jun 25, 2023, 4:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

