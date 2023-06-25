Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but has no visible injuries

Jun 25, 2023, 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol on Sunday at an event marking his 90th birthday, but he suffered no visible injuries.

Meredith tumbled forward onto an unsecured portable lectern as he stood to speak to about 200 people. Those around him quickly scrambled to stand him up upright, helped him back into the wheelchair he had been using. They also and gave him ice packs and cold water as the temperature hovered at about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

Meredith remained at the event until it ended about 45 minutes later. An ambulance crew checked him afterward, and Meredith then left in a sport utility vehicle with friends and family.

Suzi Altman, a documentary photographer who is close to the Meredith family, said hours later that Meredith was doing better and resting at home.

Meredith was already an Air Force veteran in 1962 when he became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi, after winning a federal court order. White mobs rioted on the Oxford campus as federal marshals protected Meredith.

In 1966, Meredith set out to promote Black voting rights and to prove that a Black man could walk through Mississippi without fear. On the second day of his planned walk from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, a white man with a shotgun shot and wounded Meredith on a highway.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement continued Meredith’s march in his absence, and Meredith recovered enough to join them for the final stretch. About 15,000 people rallied outside the Mississippi Capitol on June 26, 1966.

National News

Associated Press

Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes

WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico has telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance. The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is (833) 767-3776. It will […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, according to police. Phoebe Copas remained jailed Sunday in El Paso, Texas, after being charged with murder last week in the death of 52-year-old Daniel […]

17 hours ago

Local authorities are on the scene as heavy equipment is staged to begin removing the wreckage afte...

Associated Press

No toxic gases detected after train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — Crews on Sunday were testing the water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse. The mangled cars that carried hot asphalt and molten sulfur remained in the rushing river a day after the bridge […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC gets $25M for e-bike charging stations, seeking to prevent deadly battery fires

NEW YORK (AP) — After a series of fires involving faulty e-bike batteries including a recent blaze that claimed four lives, New York City officials announced Sunday that they are receiving a $25 million emergency grant from the federal government to fund scores of charging stations citywide. Mayor Eric Adams hopes the stations will provide […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man and stepson die after hiking in extreme heat in Big Bend park in Texas

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) — A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas, according to officials. The 31-year-old man had been hiking the Marufo Vega Trail on Friday with his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21. Temperatures at the time […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but has no visible injuries