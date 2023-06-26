Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear Muslims bring to the pilgrimage

Jun 25, 2023, 10:17 PM | Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:20 am

Pilgrims walk at the Hajj terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,...

Pilgrims walk at the Hajj terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans to welcome millions more pilgrims to Islam's holiest sites. But as climate change heats an already scorching region, the annual Hajj pilgrimage could prove even more daunting. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Straw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs: These are just some of the essentials Muslims bring to the Hajj pilgrimage.

Spiritually, the five-day Hajj is awe-inspiring for the faithful, an experience they say brings them closer to God and to the entire Muslim world.

Physically, it’s grueling. Pilgrims walk outdoors for hours in broiling heat around holy sites in Mecca and the surrounding desert. They are caught in unimaginable and overwhelming crowds, all trying to get to the same place. Barriers directing the traffic mean that if you miss your turn, you might walk hours more to get where you want to be.

So the more than 2 million pilgrims don’t just learn the complicated rules of how to properly perform the rituals, which began Monday. They also pick up helpful hints and tricks of the trade to get by, learned from other hajjis — as those who have completed the pilgrimage are known.

Here’s a look at what they say is essential gear.

WHAT TO WEAR

Dress for the heat, since daytime temperatures regularly soar past 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The majority of rituals take place outdoors in the desert, including climbing the Mount of Mercy and stoning the Jamarat, a row of pillars representing the devil.

Sun hats are key. Pilgrims often opt for wide-brimmed straw hats or even cowboy hats. Umbrellas of every color are everywhere. Some balance their prayer mats on their heads or the canopies from umbrellas.

All men are required to wear simple white robes without any stitching, a rule aimed at uniting rich and poor. Women must forego beauty products and cover their hair but have more latitude to wear fabrics from their native countries, resulting in a colorful display of Islam’s multiculturalism.

When it comes to footwear, it’s best to wear something that’s durable for the long walks but that also slips on and off easily, as pilgrims must remove their shoes before entering Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

Sandals are sensible, but some pilgrims say it’s best also to wear socks as the mosque’s marble floor can be surprisingly cold as they walk around the Kaaba seven times.

WHAT TO CARRY

A daypack of some kind is essential for carrying food, water, sunscreen and other sundries. But backpacks can be a hassle when you’re crammed shoulder-to-shoulder.

Far more popular are cross-body bags that you can access without turning around.

Many pilgrims also carry a separate drawstring bag or pouch for their shoes. Usually at mosques, you can leave your shoes with an attendant at the entrance, but with hundreds of thousands at the Grand Mosque, that’s a sure way to lose your shoes, or at best waste a long time getting them back. It would also mean you have to exit the same way you entered, not always possible when the crowd takes you in another direction.

Umaima Hafez, a five-time hajjah from Egypt, packs like a pro.

Sitting on her portable plastic stool, she reaches into her large pack and pulls out a blanket, homemade granola and crackers, a travel towel that she wets and places on her head when it gets hot, an extra-thick prayer mat — for her knees — and some medications. The stool fits into the bag as well. She’ll carry it throughout Hajj, then leave it behind for someone else to use.

She insists her bag isn’t heavy. “Everything is beautiful and easy with God. … And people give out a lot of water and food here.”

Hassan Hussain, a 24-year-old first-time pilgrim from Britain, also went for a maximal approach. His bag holds his phone, charging cable, power bank, sunglasses, water bottle, British and Saudi currency, bank cards, his shoe bag, a prayer mat and hydrating facial mist.

He said his sister, who did the Hajj last year, told him what to bring. His advice to other pilgrims is to overpack.

“You don’t know when you’re going to need things,” he said. “The person next to you might need things. Just take everything and work it out as you go along.”

In contrast, Ali Ibn Mousa, a 30-year-old Russian and father of seven, is going for maneuverability and speed, so he stays light.

His drawstring bag holds only his phone and his pilgrim ID. He’s more interested in what he will bring back from the Hajj, saying that alongside the spiritual journey he’s on the lookout for a second wife.

“If I had a heavy bag, I wouldn’t be able to do some of the things I want to,” he said. “That’s why I take a small bag that is easy to carry, so I can run inside” while circling the Kaaba.

CAMPOUT CHECKLIST

The giant flows of pilgrims move back and forth between holy sites spread out over a length of more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Grand Mosque to the Mount of Mercy, or Mount Arafat, out in the desert. Even within a single ritual site, it can take much of the day to walk from one end to another, like Mina, where pilgrims will stay in one of the world’s largest tent camps and stone the pillars representing the devil.

A pilgrim has to be prepared to be stuck in a spot outside for ages, waiting for a transport to arrive or a crowd to clear, sometimes in the middle of the night.

Ikram Mohammed’s supermarket in Mecca sells camping essentials such as lightweight tents, sleeping mats and collapsible water pouches.

“They buy dried fruit and nuts, biscuits, chips. Anything they can consume easily while they are on the move that doesn’t need refrigeration or utensils,” Mohammed said. A special section specializes in fragrance-free toiletries, in keeping with the prohibition on perfume.

Mohammed also sells souvenirs for pilgrims to take back home with them, everything from chocolate and sweets to water from the sacred Zamzam well near the Kaaba.

Another popular item: Pain relief cream for achy joints.

World

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the United States and Vietnam national ensigns are raised in u...

Associated Press

US aircraft carrier makes Da Nang port call as America looks to strengthen ties with Vietnam

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers were visiting Vietnam on Monday, a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia. The USS Ronald Reagan, along with the guided missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Robert Smalls, arrived in Da […]

1 day ago

People stand by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Ju...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, oil prices flat after armed rebellion quelled in Russia

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over the war in Ukraine. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul and fell in Shanghai and Sydney. U.S. futures rose and oil prices were little changed. The rebellion by mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a […]

1 day ago

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kisses the trophy after winning the Champions League fin...

Associated Press

United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the […]

3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, accompanied by Victory Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik, ...

Associated Press

Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief, Kremlin orders his arrest

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor escalated his direct challenge to the Kremlin on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Yevgeny Prigozhin and calling for his arrest. Prigozhin posted a series of angry video and audio […]

3 days ago

Andrew Tate gestures next to a gendarme as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, along with his brother...

Associated Press

Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Friday extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from […]

3 days ago

A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 202...

Associated Press

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a ‘nightmarish charade’

“Titanic” director James Cameron says the search for the missing passengers of the submersible was a "charade" and caused additional agony for the families of the passengers.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear Muslims bring to the pilgrimage