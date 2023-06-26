Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Suspected admin of dark web drug site Monopoly Market extradited to US from Austria

Jun 26, 2023, 7:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Monday they have extradited the suspected administrator of a vast dark web marketplace for drugs and other illicit goods to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Milomir Desnica of running the Monopoly Market site and facilitating $18 million in illegal drug transactions using cryptocurrencies.

Authorities in the U.S. and Europe last month announced the arrest of nearly 300 people on both sides of the Atlantic and the seizure of more than $53 million in a bust of the site, which was the largest operation of its kind. The dark web is a part of the internet that is hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.

Desnica, a citizen of Croatia and Serbia, was arrested in Vienna last November and handed over to U.S. authorities Friday, Austria’s Federal Criminal Police said.

Politics

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron speaks to su...

Associated Press

Kentucky attorney general is accused of seeking donations from company his office is investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron directly solicited donations for his gubernatorial campaign from executives with a Kentucky drug treatment organization that his office began investigating last year, according to an attorney for the organization. The request for contributions occurred during a call Cameron made early this year to a representative of […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss. Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. […]

8 hours ago

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zu...

Associated Press

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold […]

8 hours ago

FILE- A router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H., June 19, 2018. President Joe ...

Associated Press

Biden is set to announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband access will be distributed

President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Monday his administration’s plans to distribute billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to deliver the internet to every household and small business in the United States. Likening the push for universal connectivity to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, when the federal government installed the electric utility […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia tries to project a sense of order after mercenary revolt but uncertainty still swirls

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades. But Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in […]

1 day ago

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the United States and Vietnam national ensigns are raised in u...

Associated Press

US aircraft carrier makes Da Nang port call as America looks to strengthen ties with Vietnam

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers were visiting Vietnam on Monday, a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia. The USS Ronald Reagan, along with the guided missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Robert Smalls, arrived in Da […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Suspected admin of dark web drug site Monopoly Market extradited to US from Austria