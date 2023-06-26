Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care

Jun 26, 2023, 10:51 AM

The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, Ju...

The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The legislature is working to wrap up the current session. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House voted Monday in favor of a bill to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent if certain conditions are met.

The bill, approved 73-60, allows those teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm and have received counseling. It now goes to the Senate for further debate.

Both chambers already voted to enshrine in law a requirement for the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care.

Maine’s actions come as a growing number of states seek to ban gender-affirming care.

At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits.

A federal judge blocked Florida from enforcing its ban on three children who have challenged the law.

National News

FILE — Spectators look on during the Diwali festival at a Times Square celebration, Oct. 7, 2017,...

Associated Press

NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there’s a catch this year

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, happens October or November depending on the lunar calendar. However, […]

11 hours ago

Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, U.S. Coast, right, speaks with the media as U.S. Coast Gu...

Associated Press

Wife and mother of Titan passengers talks about waiting to hear from the doomed sub

BOSTON (AP) — Christine Dawood was on board a support vessel Sunday when she got word that communications were lost with the submersible carrying her husband and son, to view the Titanic wreckage. She didn’t initially understand what it meant that the Titan submersible had lost contact with the ship an hour and 45 minutes […]

11 hours ago

People walk past the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on June 15, 2023. The city's two n...

Associated Press

Opened amid uncertainty, Atlantic City’s 2 newest casinos near top of the market 5 years later

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Five years ago, there were mixed emotions in Atlantic City as two casinos that had failed and shut down were set to reopen with new owners and new identities. People were glad that the 6,000 jobs that were lost when the former Trump Taj Mahal and Revel casinos closed were […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

A heat wave affecting Texas to Florida is expected to expand northward

A heat wave that has taxed the Texas power grid and threatens to bring record high temperatures to the state is expected to expand north and east during the coming week, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said Monday. “Going forward, that heat is going to expand … north to Kansas City and the […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Ro...

Associated Press

Biden says the US and NATO had no involvement in the insurrection in Russia by a mercenary force

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner Group mercenary force. He said it’s “too early” to assess theimpact on the war in Ukraine. Biden said he held a video call with allies over the weekend and they […]

11 hours ago

FILE 0 LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Co...

Associated Press

If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she’ll be the 1st trans member of Congress

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride announced Monday she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first transgender member of Congress if she wins in November. In a video posted to social media, McBride, a Democrat, said people […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care