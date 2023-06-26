Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Pilot killed when small plane hits North Carolina home, 3 inside unharmed, officials say

Jun 26, 2023, 11:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a home a few blocks from an airport in coastal North Carolina on Sunday, and three people in the home escaped without injury, officials said.

Firefighters found the plane fully engulfed in flames, with the exterior of the home burning too, Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said in a social media post. The people in the home at the time got out on their own and the fire was contained within 15 minutes, he said.

The plane had taken off from nearby Cape Fear Regional Jetport, Drew said. Only the pilot was aboard the Mooney M20R when it left the airport at 4:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. A preliminary FAA report shows that the pilot was killed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Airport Director Howie Franklin said staffers told him that the pilot radioed about five minutes into the flight saying he wanted to come back, the Wilmington Star-News reported.

“But he didn’t make it,” Franklin said.

National News

In this booking photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, is Kristel Candelario, ...

Associated Press

Ohio mom charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who authorities say was left alone for 10 days while the woman went on vacation. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said Monday that Kristel A. Candelario, 31, was indicted last week on one count of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek the death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year. the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer shells lie on the ground to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine...

Associated Press

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

5 teens killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities said Monday. The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three woman and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay said Monday the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.” The investigator, Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, said at a news conference launching her 23-page report to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago business executive and philanthropist Jim Crown killed in Colorado racetrack crash

WOODY CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Jim Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other business leaders to help fight violent crime in Chicago, died Sunday in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado. He was 70. Crown, a grandson of industrialist Henry Crown and the chief executive of […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Pilot killed when small plane hits North Carolina home, 3 inside unharmed, officials say