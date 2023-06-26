Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

5 teens killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Jun 26, 2023, 2:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three woman and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the teens weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the teenagers worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

National News

Associated Press

New York City drivers to pay extra tolls as part of first-in-the-nation effort to reduce congestion

NEW YORK (AP) — New York will move forward with its first-in-the-nation plan to charge drivers extra in tolls to enter the core of New York City, part of an effort to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. The program is expected to begin in spring of […]

18 hours ago

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mon...

Associated Press

Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend, officials said Monday. Montana Rail Link is developing a cleanup plan and is working with its unions and BNSF Railway to reroute freight trains […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge gives preliminary approval to $290 million deal JPMorgan Chase reached with Epstein victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City gave preliminary approval Monday to a $290 million deal that JPMorgan Chase reached with sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Jed S. Rakoff praised lawyers on both sides for working out the deal announced earlier this month. He called it a “really fine […]

18 hours ago

FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, is a cluster of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden,...

Associated Press

California mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after January fatal shootings

California has cited two Northern California mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than $165,000 in potential fines five months after a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings on the farms in Half Moon Bay. Chunli Zhao, who had worked at the farms, is charged with seven counts of murder and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

4 bodies found in charred remains of Arkansas house died from gunshot wounds, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed from gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted, police said Monday. Little Rock Police released the cause of death following an autopsy of the four bodies that were found in the charred remains of a house in southwest Little […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Self-professed ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ pleads guilty to wire fraud for defrauding landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who dubbed himself the “Wolf of Airbnb” pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge Monday, admitting gaining about $2 million illegally by defrauding landlords and cheating a government pandemic program. Konrad Bicher, 31, of Hialeah, Florida, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, agreeing not to appeal any […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

5 teens killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond