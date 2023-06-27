Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Peg Yorkin, feminist leader and philanthropist, dies at 96

Jun 26, 2023, 6:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peg Yorkin, who donated $10 million to a feminist foundation she co-founded and pushed to bring the most common method of abortion to the United States, died Sunday night.

Yorkin died at age 96 after a long illness, her daughter Nicole Yorkin said.

Peg Yorkin was chair of the Feminist Majority Foundation, a national organization she co-founded in 1987 that is dedicated to women’s equality, reproductive health and non-violence.

“Above all, Peg was a feminist philanthropist, leader and activist, who also was a truth teller,” Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority Foundation and publisher of Ms., told the magazine.

Yorkin, along with other feminist leaders from the foundation as well as prominent scientists, in 1990 traveled to Europe to present petitions to pharmaceutical companies demanding the release of mifepristone to the U.S., where anti-abortion groups were working to stop that from happening, according to the organization.

In 1991, Yorkin announced she was giving $10 million to the foundation, with half the gift to go toward bringing the abortion pill to the country.

“I, for one, am putting my money where my mouth is,” Yorkin said at a 1991 news conference. “I am calling on women who are as angry as I am … to join me in using our money to empower ourselves.”

Mifepristone was approved for use in the U.S. in 2000, and more than 5 million people have used it to safely end their pregnancies. The drug has been targeted by abortion foes, including Christian conservatives whose lawsuit currently in the courts seeks to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

Yorkin was also involved in efforts to increase the number of women in political office. The Feminization of Power campaign ‘s goal was to recruit potential female candidates to run and win seats in state legislatures and Congress through a multi-state tour produced by Yorkin.

Before Yorkin became involved in women’s rights, she produced live theatre in Los Angeles, according to the Feminist Majority website. In 1986, Yorkin worked with Smeal, then-president of the National Organization for Women, to produce the organization’s 20th anniversary event with television and film celebrities, which chronicled the feminist movement in advancing women’s rights. Yorkin also produced a video of the show, which is used in women’s studies and is available in libraries.

Yorkin was born in New York City on April 16, 1927, to Dora and Frank Diem. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers in 1943 and at age 16 was accepted by Barnard College on scholarship. She left Barnard after two years to attend the Neighborhood Playhouse, where she received dance instruction from Martha Graham.

At an audition in Los Angeles, she met Bud Yorkin, a fledgling director who would later become known for television shows “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” The two married in 1954 and had two children, Nicole and David. The couple divorced in 1986.

Nicole and David are television writers. Yorkin is also survived by four grandchildren.

National News

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland poses for a picture, in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, June 12, 202...

Associated Press

US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was never about making history for Deb Haaland, but rather making her parents proud. She says she worked hard, putting herself through school, starting a small business to pay bills and eventually finding her way into politics — first as a campaign volunteer and later as the first Native American […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan c...

Associated Press

Judge to weigh whether Trump’s New York criminal case should be moved to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court, where he was indicted, to a federal court where he could potentially try to get the case dismissed. Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein will listen […]

22 hours ago

FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June ...

Associated Press

Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Walt Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Though Trump has […]

22 hours ago

A CSX freight train rolls through a crossing in Homestead, Pa., Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spurred on b...

Associated Press

States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. The activity comes after a train carrying new legislation and reviving long-stalled […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A billboard displays "Protect Thacker Pass" near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian R...

Associated Press

Court to hear appeal over Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine opposed by tribes, environmentalists

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court will consider challenges Tuesday to a huge lithium mine in Nevada in a case that pits environmentalists and Native Americans against President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change and could have broad implications for mining operations across the West. For the first time since it blocked […]

22 hours ago

In this photo taken from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation...

Associated Press

US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the surface, the turmoil in Russia would seem like something for the U.S. to celebrate: a powerful mercenary group engaging in a short-lived clash with Russia’s military at the very moment that Ukraine is trying to gain momentum in a critical counteroffensive. But the public response by Washington has been decidedly […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Peg Yorkin, feminist leader and philanthropist, dies at 96