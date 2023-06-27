Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

Jun 26, 2023, 9:11 PM

FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June ...

FILE - The indictment against former President Donald Trump and Walt Nauta is photographed on June 9, 2023. Nauta, a valet for Trump is set to be arraigned June 27 on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.

Walt Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Though Trump has already entered a not guilty plea to the charges, a judge postponed the arraignment for Nauta to give him time to find a Florida-based lawyer.

The indictment accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records that he had taken with him from the White House to his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta, at the former president’s direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so that they would not be found by a Trump lawyer who was tasked with searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government. That, prosecutors said, resulted in a false representation to the Justice Department that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been done and that all documents responsive to a subpoena had been returned.

Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Trump’s Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago. He is regularly by Trump’s side, even traveling in Trump’s motorcade to the Miami courthouse for their appearance earlier this month and accompanying him afterwards to a stop at the city’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles, where he helped usher supporters eager to take selfies with the former president.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department last week proposed a Dec. 11 trial date for Trump, requesting a postponement from a judge’s initial date in August.

And on Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a Justice Department request to file under seal the names of 84 potential witnesses they want Trump to be ordered to have no contact with as the case moves forward.

She said that in her view, the Justice Department did not explain why it needed to file the list with the court or why it was necessary to seal the list from public view.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

National News

Legislative researcher Erin Reed, left, takes a selfie with her fiancee, Montana state Rep. Zooey Z...

Associated Press

Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed walk hand in hand at a Pride parade in the college town of Missoula, Montana, wearing smiles as sunny as the day is rainy. Adoring fans cheer them along the route. Reed stops and raises a small Pride flag. Zephyr cups her hands together in a […]

1 day ago

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 1...

Associated Press

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. Tuesday’s oral arguments will […]

1 day ago

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey smiles during inauguration ceremonies in the House Chamber a...

Associated Press

One of America’s first elected lesbian governors is visiting Ireland on LBGTQ rights anniversary

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey — one of the country’s first two openly lesbian elected governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants — has been invited to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. In 1993, Ireland passed a law decriminalizing homosexual acts. It […]

1 day ago

FILE - Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to reporters outside an election watch party, ...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivor’s mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries

One nearly became Buffalo’s first female mayor. The other was thrust into prominence after her son survived a racist mass shooting. Democrats India Walton and Zeneta Everhart consider themselves political allies but they are pitted against each other in a race for a seat on Buffalo’s Common Council, one of many local government offices at […]

1 day ago

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland poses for a picture, in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, June 12, 202...

Associated Press

US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was never about making history for Deb Haaland, but rather making her parents proud. She says she worked hard, putting herself through school, starting a small business to pay bills and eventually finding her way into politics — first as a campaign volunteer and later as the first Native American […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan c...

Associated Press

Judge to weigh whether Trump’s New York criminal case should be moved to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s attempt to move his criminal case in New York out of the state court, where he was indicted, to a federal court where he could potentially try to get the case dismissed. Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein will listen […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case