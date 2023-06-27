Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says

Jun 26, 2023, 11:03 PM

Taliban fighters enjoy lunch inside an adobe house that is used as a makeshift checkpoint in Wardak...

Taliban fighters enjoy lunch inside an adobe house that is used as a makeshift checkpoint in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Thursday June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations said Tuesday it has documented a significant level of civilians killed and wounded in attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover — despite a stark reduction in casualties compared to previous years of war and insurgency.

According to a new report by the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, since the takeover in mid-August 2021 and until the end of May, there were 3,774 civilian casualties, including 1,095 people killed in violence in the country.

That compares with 8,820 civilian casualties — including 3,035 killed — in just 2020, according to an earlier U.N. report.

The Taliban seized the country in August 2021 while U.S. and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

According to the U.N. report, three-quarters of the attacks since the Taliban seized power were with improvised explosive devices in “populated areas, including places of worship, schools and markets,” the report said. Among those killed were 92 women and 287 children.

The statement said that the majority of the IED attacks were carried out by the region’s affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

However, the U.N. report said a “significant number” of the deaths resulted from attacks that were never claimed or that the U.N. mission could not attribute to any group. It did not provide the number for those fatalities.

The U.N. report also expressed concern about “the lethality of suicide attacks” since the Taliban takeover, with fewer attacks causing more civilian causalities.

It noted that the attacks were carried out amid a nationwide financial and economic crisis. With the sharp drop in donor funding since the takeover, victims are struggling to get access to “medical, financial and psychosocial support” under the current Taliban-led government, the report said.

The U.N. agency demanded an immediate halt to attacks and said it holds the Taliban government responsible for the safety of Afghans.

The Taliban said their administration took over when Afghanistan was “on the verge of collapse” and that they “managed to rescue the country and government from a crisis” by making sound decisions and through proper management.

In a response, the Taliban-led foreign ministry said that the situation has gradually improved since August 2021. “Security has been ensured across the country,” the statement said, adding that the Taliban consider the security of places of worship and holy shrines, including Shiite sites, a priority.

Despite initial promises in 2021 of a more moderate administration, the Taliban enforced harsh rules after seizing the country. They banned girls’ education after the sixth grade and barred Afghan women from public life and most work, including for nongovernmental organizations and the U.N.

The measures harked back to the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, when they also imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. The edicts prompted an international outcry against the already ostracized Taliban, whose administration has not been officially recognized by the U.N. and the international community.

Politics

Associated Press

US ambassador dismisses claims of American interference in Thailand’s elections

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Thailand dismissed claims of American interference in recent elections as a “disservice” to the Thai people, saying Tuesday that Washington does not support any individual candidate or political party. Claims of the U.S. meddling in the May 14 vote have swirled since that could take power from Prime […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion

Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.” Over […]

2 hours ago

Legislative researcher Erin Reed, left, takes a selfie with her fiancee, Montana state Rep. Zooey Z...

Associated Press

Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed walk hand in hand at a Pride parade in the college town of Missoula, Montana, wearing smiles as sunny as the day is rainy. Adoring fans cheer them along the route. Reed stops and raises a small Pride flag. Zephyr cups her hands together in a […]

1 day ago

FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown, Jan. 1...

Associated Press

Arguments over South Carolina abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The right to an abortion in South Carolina is back before the state’s highest court as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year — this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. Tuesday’s oral arguments will […]

1 day ago

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey smiles during inauguration ceremonies in the House Chamber a...

Associated Press

One of America’s first elected lesbian governors is visiting Ireland on LBGTQ rights anniversary

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey — one of the country’s first two openly lesbian elected governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants — has been invited to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. In 1993, Ireland passed a law decriminalizing homosexual acts. It […]

1 day ago

FILE - Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to reporters outside an election watch party, ...

Associated Press

Buffalo shooting survivor’s mom faces former mayoral hopeful in local NY primaries

One nearly became Buffalo’s first female mayor. The other was thrust into prominence after her son survived a racist mass shooting. Democrats India Walton and Zeneta Everhart consider themselves political allies but they are pitted against each other in a race for a seat on Buffalo’s Common Council, one of many local government offices at […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says