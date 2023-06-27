Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Cuban entrepreneurs get business training from the US, and hope that Biden lifts sanctions

Jun 27, 2023, 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:42 am

Redys Adalberto Cubax, right, and Osvaldo Soto pose for a photo at their carpentry in Havana, Cuba,...

Redys Adalberto Cubax, right, and Osvaldo Soto pose for a photo at their carpentry in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The two men are part of a small group of entrepreneurs who benefited from a business training program offered by the U.S. embassy in Cuba, a sign of change among young entrepreneurs who, unlike previous generations of Cubans, embrace the rapprochement between both nations. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Musicians Ana María Torres and María Carla Puga started making bracelets and necklaces at home in Cuba during the pandemic, and they now have a flourishing business. On an island that for decades prohibited private enterprise, they have had an unlikely adviser: the U.S. Embassy.

Torres and Puga are part of a small group of entrepreneurs that benefited from a business training program the embassy recently offered in Cuba, where many young entrepreneurs are less wary of the American government than those in previous generations.

“We see it as a great opportunity,” says Torres, 25, who co-founded a store and workshop named Ama, which has a cafeteria and employs 12 people.

Ama is one of almost 8,000 small- and medium-sized companies that were legally authorized to operate in Cuba over the past year and a half.

The embassy training featured weekly online meetings covering everything from marketing tools and brand management to basic finances and the creation of web pages. The owners of Ama were among 30 entrepreneurs the embassy selected from 500 applicants.

Torres and Puga recall the look of fear — and surprise — in an older driver’s face when, on their way to exhibit some of their products, they asked him to drop them at the U.S. Embassy. The driver suggested he drop them off one block away instead.

“Our generation doesn’t really have so much limitation with respect to daring to take part in these kinds of things with the U.S. embassy, because the context is different,” says Puga, 29. “We know there are some conflicts, but we also know there is a lot that is being tried, especially with Cuban entrepreneurs, and we’re really not afraid.”

In 1968, the Cuban government shut down the few remaining private businesses that were left on the island after the 1959 revolution.

In 2010, however, then-President Raúl Castro initiated a reform to boost the local economy and allowed independent workers to work in activities like rental houses, restaurants and transportation. These were further developed amid a 2014 rapprochement with the U.S. during the administration of President Barack Obama. Sanctions also were eased during that period.

Policy towards the island hardened during the administration of President Donald Trump, and the economy has yet to recover from its 11% contraction in 2020. In tourism alone — a mainstay for national income — the island welcomed just 1.7 million visitors last year, less than half the amount of 2018.

Cubans have been feeling the effects of yet another crisis, reflected by record emigration.

In September 2021, Cuba legalized the creation of small- and medium-sized businesses to help an economy in crisis, a decision that Cubans and observers of the nation’s politics viewed as historic.

Since then, 7,842 small- and medium-size companies were created, along with 65 non-agricultural cooperatives, generating some 212,000 jobs combined.

However, decades living in a state-dominated economy led to the loss of business know-how, including financial administration, marketing strategies, publicity and customer relations.

“I am very happy with the renewed willingness of the United States embassy to pave the way for us in terms of knowledge… that is something we were lacking,” said Adriana Heredia, a 30-year-old partner of Beyond Roots, a private enterprise that includes a clothing store, a beauty salon specializing in afro hair and various other cultural projects.

Cuban entrepreneurs said they appreciated efforts like the U.S. embassy’s business training program, but they also expressed concern about the negative impact the U.S.-imposed sanctions have had on their economy.

“There is a negative impact (of the sanctions) that is evident,” economist Ricardo Torres, a researcher at the Center for Latin American Studies at the American University in Washington, told the AP. “The United States is the dominant market, the dominant economy. So all the financial and commercial restrictions that… weigh on entities that are based in Cuba will negatively affect entrepreneurs.”

Last month, representatives of 300 small- and medium-sized businesses sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting, among other things, facilitation of financial transactions, the establishment of some sort of permit for U.S. businessmen to invest in Cuba and trade with private companies, They also requested removal of the island from U.S. list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Cuban entrepreneurs feel they are caught between two forces: U.S. sanctions and limitations within Cuba itself such as high taxes, a lack of financing and state control over imports and exports. The island also lacks permits for professionals to establish themselves as independent workers.

“Unfortunately, Cuba’s private enterprises end up being subjected to a sort of crossfire,” Torres said.

The Biden administration has promised several times to reverse some measures affecting the island and its fledgling entrepreneurs, but the Cuban government says Washington has yet to deliver.

Benjamin Ziff, charge d’affairs at the U.S. embassy in Cuba, dismisses claims that the administration has implemented few changes. He pointed to the resumption of some flights and the sending of remittances, as well as a slew of educational and religious exchanges between both nations. The embassy’s business training classes, while a small measure to boost the private sector, was one of them.

“Cuba’s future lies in its private sector and those who say it is a necessary evil are completely wrong,” Ziff said in an interview. “It is an increasingly necessary good for the well-being of the people.”

Politics

FILE - In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 20...

Associated Press

Wagner chief walks free after armed revolt. Other Russians defying the Kremlin aren’t so lucky

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military — and walked free. Others who merely voiced criticism against the Kremlin weren’t so lucky. On Tuesday, Russia’s main domestic security agency, the FSB, said it had dropped the criminal investigation into last week’s revolt, with no charges against […]

11 hours ago

On the morning of the summer solstice, Walt Disney World cast members stretch at Cinderella Castle ...

Associated Press

DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit in which Disney claims its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district. The lawsuit states this happened in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to ann...

Associated Press

Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy, speaking Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that received more than $100 million to refine graphite for electric batteries from the infrastructure law Biden signed. “Georgia’s electric mobility boom is taking place because our state is […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta, No...

Associated Press

Georgia elections official to speak to federal prosecutors probing Trump’s efforts to undo 2020 loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to speak to federal prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a rambling phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump suggested Raffensperger, the […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Ro...

Associated Press

Biden’s broadband plan aims to connect every home and business in U.S. by 2030. What’s next?

Southwestern New Mexico is poised to become a center of economic vitality, according to Christie Ann Harvey, but it might not reach its full potential without better internet service. Harvey, who runs a nonprofit that works with Luna County on development projects, says the area’s natural beauty and proximity to the state’s only 24-hour border […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad...

Associated Press

Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month. In an interview with The Associated Press during a visit to […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Cuban entrepreneurs get business training from the US, and hope that Biden lifts sanctions