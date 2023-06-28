Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Dep. of Ecology plans cleanup at Seattle’s Gas Works Park

Jun 27, 2023, 5:07 PM

ecology gas works cleanup...

In a public meeting Wednesday, June 28, the DOE is looking to get community feedback on the ongoing cleanup efforts at Gas Works Park. (Photo from the Department of Ecology )

(Photo from the Department of Ecology )

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Gas Works Park at the north end of Lake Union was the former site of its namesake gas manufacturing plant, which caused considerable environmental damage to the area. Now the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) is looking into cleaning that contamination up.

In a public meeting Wednesday, the DOE is looking to get community feedback on the ongoing cleanup efforts at Gas Works Park.

More from Dept. of Ecology: Wildfires a threat to Seattle air quality again this year

The plant was constructed in 1907 and operated until 1956, providing fuel for the growing population of Seattle, which contaminated the soil and groundwater around the lake’s edge.

Contaminants present are from former upland industrial operations and include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, arsenic, nickel, carbazole, and dibenzofuran

Previous cleanup work was done in 1971 and 2020 in the park itself, but now more work remains to be done on the shoreline and the water. Current proposals look to remove contaminated shoreline soil, treat the groundwater, and increase monitoring along the edge of the water.

The City of Seattle estimates that the project will cost around $74 million for the work. Around half of that is eligible for reimbursement by the state through the DOE’s remedial action grant program.

More from Dept. of Ecology: WA carbon emission auction nets nearly $300M from oil, gas companies

The public meeting is hosted virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and experts will answer community questions about the project. The public comment process for the project will end July 20, and an action plan is expected to be finalized by the fall.

Construction on the project will begin sometime in 2027.

Local News

Cash...

Bill Kaczaraba

King County passes requirement for businesses to accept cash on slim vote

Legislation that would require retail businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash may come to a vote as early as Tuesday.

20 hours ago

costco membership...

Frank Sumrall

Costco policing memberships to limit card sharing

Costco is cracking down on shoppers sharing membership cards after it announced it will begin doing spot checks at the self-checkout counters.

20 hours ago

capital gains tax...

Frank Sumrall

Capital gains tax brings in $330M more than expected for state budget

Washington state is expected to bring in $327 million more in revenue than originally forecast, with the new capital gains tax as the main reason.

20 hours ago

Redmond Park...

Bill Kaczaraba

Redmond rips the rest: US’ most livable small city is in Western Washington

Redmond ranks as the best small city in the U.S. with Sammamish close behind.

20 hours ago

domestic violence felony...

L.B. Gilbert

Domestic violence call results in felony arrest in Seattle

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers took a man into custody and recovered three handguns following a domestic violence incident.

20 hours ago

binda...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Recall effort against controversial Lynnwood councilmember approved by judge

A judge has determined that recall charges against a controversial Lynnwood council member can move forward, with a signature gathering to begin soon.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Dep. of Ecology plans cleanup at Seattle’s Gas Works Park